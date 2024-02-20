CNBC’s best 0% APR credit cards of 2024

Credit cards can offer enticing rewards and benefits but often come with a catch: Credit cards usually charge sky-high interest rates compared to other lines of credit. As long as you pay your credit card bill in full each month, this doesn't matter since you won't incur interest charges — but that's not always possible. Carrying a balance on your card may negate any potential rewards and propel you into a cycle of debt. If you think you'll need more time to pay off your balance, you might want to consider signing up for a credit card with a no-interest offer. 0% intro APR credit cards offer no interest on new purchases and balance transfers for some time, typically ranging from six to 21 months. CNBC Select rounded up the credit cards with 2024's best introductory 0% APR periods so you can maximize your savings. Keep in mind that introductory and regular APRs change over time. The offers listed in this article are based on what was available at the time of publication. (Read more about our methodology below.)

Best 0% APR credit cards of 2024

Intro 0% APR for 21 months

Citi Simplicity® Card

Citi Simplicity® Card Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 21 months on balance transfers; 0% for 12 months on purchases

Regular APR 19.24% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of 3% ($5 minimum) for transfers completed within the first 4 months of account opening, then up to 5% ($5 minimum).

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Who's this card for? The Citi Simplicity® Card is a great option for someone looking to consolidate existing credit card debt from other cards. Cardholders have four months to complete balance transfers (longer than the typical 60 to 90 days). The only drawback is that it does not offer cash back or any other type of rewards. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers.

Regular APR 18.24%, 24.74%, or 29.99% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 5%, min: $5

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Long introductory APR period of 21 months on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Access to Visa Signature® Concierge

Get up to $600 cell phone protection (subject to a $25 deductible)

Access to My Wells Fargo Deals to earn cash back in the form of an account credit when shopping, dining Cons No rewards

No welcome bonus

3% fee charged on foreign transactions View More

Who's this card for? The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is ideal for someone looking to either pay off large purchases over time or consolidate existing debt. This card doesn't offer any sort of spending rewards, but it does offer cell phone protection. Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 21 months on balance transfers; 0% for 12 months on purchases

Regular APR 18.24% - 28.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Balances can be transferred within 4 months from account opening

One of the longest intro periods for balance transfers Cons 3% foreign transaction fee View More

Who's this card for? The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is another great option for financing large purchases or transferring existing credit card debt. Unfortunately, it doesn't earn rewards. U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card

U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 21 billing cycles on balance transfers and purchases

Regular APR 18.74% - 29.74% (Variable)

Balance transfer fee Either 3% of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Cell phone protection plan Cons No rewards program

2% to 3% foreign transaction fee

Balances must be transferred within 60 days from account opening View More

Who's this card for? The U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card is useful for those looking to transfer existing credit card debt or finance new purchases at a great rate. The card doesn't come with any spending rewards, but it has a solid cell phone coverage benefit and no annual fee.

Intro 0% APR for 18 months on balance transfers

Citi® Double Cash Card

Citi Double Cash® Card Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, for a limited time, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through 12/31/24

Welcome bonus Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases

Regular APR 19.24% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee For balance transfers completed within 4 months of account opening, an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies; after that, a balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent See rates and fees. Terms apply.

Who's this for: The Citi Double Cash® Card is a generous cash-back credit card to use on daily expenses that also comes with a great balance transfer offer. As you spend on the card, you will earn 2% cash back — 1% when you make a purchase and an additional 1% when you pay your credit card bill.

Intro 0% APR for 15 months

Amex EveryDay® Credit Card

Amex EveryDay® Credit Card Rewards 2X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1X), 1X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 10,000 Membership Rewards® points after you make $2,000 in purchases in your first 6 months of card membership

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months on purchases from the date of account opening, N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 18.24% to 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Competitive intro period on purchases

20% extra point bonus when you make 20 or more purchases in a billing period Cons 2.7% foreign transaction fee View More

Who's this card for? The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card is for someone interested in earning transferrable travel rewards, as well as having an interest-free financing option. As you spend on the card, you'll earn 2X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1X) and 1X Membership Rewards points per dollar spent on all other purchases. In addition, you can earn a simple welcome bonus of 10,000 Membership Rewards points after you use your new card to make $2,000 in qualifying purchases in your first six months of card membership. Capital One SavorOne Rewards Credit Card

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Rewards Earn 10% cash back on purchases made through Uber & Uber Eats, plus complimentary Uber One membership statement credits through 11/14/2024, 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases, earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel; Terms apply, 3% cash back on dining and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), 3% cash back on popular streaming services and entertainment, and 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months

Regular APR 19.99% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% for the first 15 months; 4% at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer you at any other time

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees. Terms apply. Pros 3% cash back on dining and entertainment purchases

Ability to redeem rewards at any amount, unlike some other cards with $25 minimums

Competitive special financing offer on both new purchases and balance transfers

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons 3% balance transfer fee on the amounts transferred within the first 15 months View More

Who's this card for? The Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card is a great pick for tiered cashback rewards and interest-free purchases. The rewards rates are as follows: 10% cash back on Uber and Uber Eats

5% on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

3% on dining and entertainment

3% on eligible streaming services

3% at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)

1% on all other purchases Perks include a complimentary Uber One membership through Nov. 14, 2024 and access to presale and VIP tickets for concerts, sports games and exclusive events through Capital One Entertainment. In addition, you can earn an easy one-time cash bonus of $200 by spending $500 on purchases within the first three months from account opening. Chase Freedom Flex℠

Chase Freedom Flex℠ Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%), 5% cash back on travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on drugstore purchases and on dining (including takeout and eligible delivery services), 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a $200 bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Plus, earn 5% cash back on combined gas station and grocery store purchases (excluding Target and Walmart) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 20.49% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Member FDIC. Terms apply. Information about the Chase Freedom Flex℠ has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Who's this card for? The Chase Freedom Flex℠ is a terrific option for someone looking for a card with rotating spending categories, as well as interest-free financing. Cardholders earn up to 5% cash back on travel purchases through Chase Ultimate Rewards® and 3% on drugstore purchases and dining. However, the real value of this card is spending within Chase's quarterly 5% cash-back categories, so if you regularly spend in different categories, this card may be a good fit. As a bonus, new cardholders can currently $200 cash back after spending $500 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Rewards Enjoy 4.5% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery services, 6.5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; and 3% cash back on all other purchases (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year). After your first year or $20,000 spent, enjoy 5% cash back on Chase travel purchased through Ultimate Rewards®, 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus INTRO OFFER: Earn an additional 1.5% cash back on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) - worth up to $300 cash back!

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 20.49% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Member FDIC. Terms apply.

Who's this card for? The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is another great cashback card with interest-free features and is similar to the Freedom Flex card above. However, the main difference is that this card doesn't offer the rotating cash-back categories. Instead, you'll earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on drugstore purchases and on dining and a flat 1.5% on all other purchases. The card also has a slightly different welcome bonus: Earn unlimited matched cash back. At the end of your first year, Chase will automatically match all the cash back you earned. American Express Cash Magnet® Card

American Express Cash Magnet® Card Rewards Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a $200 statement credit after spending $2,000 in purchases within your first 6 months of card membership.

Annual fee None

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months on purchases from the date of account opening, N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 19.24% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

0% intro APR offer Cons 2.7% fee on purchases outside the U.S.

Cash back comes in the form of a statement credit (with a minimum redemption of $25) View More

Who's this card for? The American Express Cash Magnet® Card is a solid cashback card for someone looking for simplicity, as well as a 0% intro APR period. As you spend on the card, you'll earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases. New cardholders also have the opportunity to earn a $200 bonus after spending $2,000 in purchases within the first six months of card membership. Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Rewards 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations , up to $6,000 per year, then 1%, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be easily redeemed for statement credits or at Amazon.com checkout.

Welcome bonus Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, from the date of account opening

Regular APR 19.24% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply. Pros 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 a year, then 1%)

3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, (up to $6,000 per year, then 1%)

Amex Offers, which provide statement credits or opportunity to earn more rewards at select merchants Cons 2.7% fee on purchases made abroad

Not great for people who don’t regularly go grocery shopping Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $547

$547 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $1,935 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus View More

Who's this card for? Depending on your spending habits, it might make more sense to get the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express. The Blue Cash Everyday Card is similar to the Cash Magnet Card above, with the main difference being the earning rates. As you spend on the card, you'll earn as follows: 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%)

3% at U.S. gas stations (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%)

3% on U.S. online retail purchases (up to $6,000 per year, then 1%)

1% on all other purchases The welcome bonus for the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express offers a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 6 months. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Rewards Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate

Regular APR 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3% intro for 120 days from account opening then BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply. Pros Unlimited cash rewards

$200 cash rewards welcome bonus

No annual fee

Introductory APR period for first 15 months

Access to Visa Signature® Concierge

Get up to $600 cell phone protection (subject to a $25 deductible) Cons 3% fee charged on foreign transactions View More

Who's this card for? The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a great choice for earning cash rewards on your everyday purchases, as well as interest-free financing. As you spend on the card, you will earn 2% cash rewards on all eligible purchases. The card also comes with a $200 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 in the first three months. Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards Credit Card

Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card Rewards Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases, but you earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase if you're a Preferred Rewards member

Welcome bonus $200 online cash rewards bonus after making at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days from account opening.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR Introductory 0% APR for your first 18 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers made within 60 days of account opening.

Regular APR 17.99% - 27.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% of the amount of each transaction

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Unlimited cash-back

$200 online cash rewards bonus Cons 3% foreign transaction fee

Can't receive a greater cash-back rate unless you're a Preferred Rewards member Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $532

$532 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $1,860 Rewards totals incorporate the cash-back earned from the welcome bonus and 1.5% back View More

Who's this card for? The Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards Credit Card is another solid option for someone looking for simple cash-back options as well as favorable financing options. As you spend on the card, you will earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases. Additionally, you can earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days from account opening.

How to get the most benefit from 0% APR cards

A 0% APR card is most beneficial when you understand the terms of the offer and set up a plan to pay off your debt. Here's what to keep in mind if you're considering a 0% intro APR credit card for your wallet. Read the fine print Make sure you familiarize yourself with any fine print associated with the 0% APR offer, such as the expiration date, timeline for completing a balance transfer, any balance transfer fees and the interest rate once the intro period ends. Create a repayment plan You'll need to come up with a plan to pay off credit card debt. The amount you need to pay each month to have a zero balance at the end of the intro period depends on the length of the intro period. For example, if you have a $4,500 balance on the Chase Freedom Flex, which offers an intro APR period of no interest for the first 15 months on balance transfers and purchases (after, 20.49% - 29.24% variable APR), you'll need to pay $300 each month to pay off your old balance before the intro period ends. But if you have the U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card, with 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers (then 18.74% - 29.74% variable APR), the monthly payment decreases to $250. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening. Pay off your balance in full It's very important to pay off any transferred debt or lingering new purchase balances before the intro 0% APR period ends. If you don't, expect to be hit with the regular purchase APR. And if you have a store card, you could be hit with a bill for all the interest you accrued since the date you made your purchase or transfer (known as deferred interest). None of the cards on this list charge cardholders deferred interest. Learn more: 5 things to do once your balance transfer is complete.

Best ways to use a 0% APR credit card

Credit cards that offer no interest on purchases and/or balance transfers are a great asset for consumers looking to save on interest charges when they carry a balance month-to-month. The best way to use a 0% APR card depends on your individual situation, but typically falls into one of three ways: If you plan on making large purchases, such as a new iPhone or workout equipment, and need more time to pay them off, a 0% APR card can help you pay over time with no interest charges. If you have debt on a high-interest card, completing a balance transfer to a card with no interest for up to 20 months can help you pay it off faster and cheaper. If you fall into both categories, a card with no interest on new purchases and balance transfers can help you pay off large expenses and old debt at the same time. Remember that you'll need to make minimum payments on your balance and pay it off in full before the intro period ends to avoid interest. Learn more: How 0% APR cards work and how to complete a balance transfer

How to compare 0% APR and low-interest cards

If you're not sure whether a 0% APR card or a low-interest credit card is the right choice, ask yourself the following questions. Are you carrying debt from a high interest credit card? Then you should consider a balance transfer credit card with up to 20 months of no interest.

Then you should consider a balance transfer credit card with up to 20 months of no interest. Do you plan on making a large purchase? A 0% APR card can provide you with a lengthy intro period that allows you to pay off debt for over a year with no interest.

A 0% APR card can provide you with a lengthy intro period that allows you to pay off debt for over a year with no interest. Do you carry a balance month to month? A low interest credit card offers a relatively consistent APR every month, compared to 0% APR cards that typically charge high-interest rates after the intro period ends. After you determined which credit card you want to apply for, compare cards by these key factors: Length of intro APR period: Cards can have intro periods anywhere from three months to 20 months. Many popular rewards cards offer no interest for 15 months, and non-rewards cards can have 18- and 21-month intro 0% APR periods. For new purchases or lingering debt, the longer the better, but if you're completing a balance transfer, consider the cost of any balance transfer fees before applying.

Cards can have intro periods anywhere from three months to 20 months. Many popular rewards cards offer no interest for 15 months, and non-rewards cards can have 18- and 21-month intro 0% APR periods. For new purchases or lingering debt, the longer the better, but if you're completing a balance transfer, consider the cost of any balance transfer fees before applying. Regular APR: Credit cards offering intro 0% APRs tend to have higher regular APRs than low-interest cards. Consider the regular APR before settling on a card if you think you may carry a balance once the intro 0% APR period ends.

Credit cards offering intro 0% APRs tend to have higher regular APRs than low-interest cards. Consider the regular APR before settling on a card if you think you may carry a balance once the intro 0% APR period ends. Balance transfer fee: Many balance transfer cards charge a fee per transfer. This fee can be outweighed by the amount you save in interest, but make sure to do the math. If you want to avoid fees, check out the best no-fee balance transfer credit cards.

Many balance transfer cards charge a fee per transfer. This fee can be outweighed by the amount you save in interest, but make sure to do the math. If you want to avoid fees, check out the best no-fee balance transfer credit cards. Annual fee: Most 0% APR cards and low interest cards have no annual fee, but some may. Make sure to review the annual fees associated with the cards.

Most 0% APR cards and low interest cards have no annual fee, but some may. Make sure to review the annual fees associated with the cards. Rewards and added perks: The best 0% APR cards also offer cash back, points and miles, in addition to added perks, such as purchase protection and exclusive entertainment access. While these are nice benefits, paying off debt should be your primary goal. Find the best credit card for you by reviewing offers in our credit card marketplace or get personalized offers via CardMatch™.

FAQs How do 0% APR credit cards work? A 0% APR credit card offers no interest for a set amount of time, usually 12 to 20 months. During the intro 0% APR period, you won't be charged interest on new purchases or balance transfers. These cards can help you consolidate credit card debt with a balance transfer, pay for new purchases over time without incurring interest charges or both. Balance transfer credit cards may set a limit on the amount of debt you can transfer, which is often less than your overall credit limit. Plus you may be charged a balance transfer fee, typically 3% per transfer. What credit score is required for 0% APR credit cards? Most 0% APR credit cards are reserved for consumers with good (670-739) or excellent (740 and greater) credit. If your credit score is fair (580 to 669) or poor (below 580) you may have trouble qualifying for a 0% APR card. How does your credit score affect your interest rate? In general, the lower your credit score, the higher your interest rate will be. It's important to have a good credit score for a variety of reasons: It affects your ability to get certain types of loans and/or credit cards, the size of those loans and the interest rate on your card and/or loan. A 0% APR credit card can help you avoid interest charges for a certain period. Using the extra cash you save not paying interest can help you pay down your debt faster, lower your credit utilization and increase your credit score. When should I avoid a 0% APR credit card? A no-interest credit card is a great tool for financing new purchases, but you need to be careful how you use one. If you have a history of overspending, you may be tempted to spend more on a 0% APR card since you have upwards of a year to pay off your entire balance without interest, compared to a regular card that requires you to pay your balance in full each billing cycle to avoid interest charges. How do I avoid interest on a credit card? The simplest way to avoid interest charges on a credit card is to pay your balance in full by the due date. However, there's an exception with 0% APR cards. During the length of the intro period, you are only required to make the minimum payments on your balance, and you won't be charged interest on new purchases and/or balance transfers. Once the intro period ends, any lingering balances or new purchases and transfers will incur the regular APR. Do 0% APR credit cards hurt your credit? When you apply for a credit card (including a 0% APR card), you'll have a hard credit pull on your credit report, which typically comes with a dip of a few points in your credit score. However, this dip is temporary and you're credit score should rise in a few months. However, if you use a large amount of your credit line on your card for either purchases or a balance transfer, your credit utilization ratio could rise and cause a more significant drop in your credit score. Experts generally recommend keeping your credit utilization ratio below 30% of your total credit line. For example, if you had a $10,000 credit limit you'd want to keep your monthly spending under $3,000 to keep your credit utilization low. Are there any 0% APR credit cards for 21 months? There are a few credit cards that offer 0% APR on new purchases and balance transfers for up to 21 months. The Citi Simplicity® Card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers from the date of first transfer and 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases from the date of account opening (after, 19.24% - 29.99% variable APR; balance transfers must be completed within four months of account opening).

variable APR; balance transfers must be completed within four months of account opening). The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.24%, 24.74%, 29.99% variable APR afterward). Balance transfers made within 120 days from account opening qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min $5.

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases (variable APR is 18.24% - 28.99% after; balance transfers must be completed within four months of account opening).

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every credit card review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of credit card products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best 0% APR credit cards.

Our methodology

To determine which 0% APR credit cards will put the most money back in your pocket, CNBC Select evaluated hundreds of the most popular credit cards offered by major banks, financial companies and credit unions that allow anyone to join. We compared each card on a range of features, including cash-back rewards, annual fees, welcome bonuses, introductory and standard APRs, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem rewards. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Information about the Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards Card, Amex EveryDay® Credit Card, American Express Cash Magnet® Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuers of the cards prior to publication. For rates and fees of the Amex EveryDay® Credit Card, click here. For rates and fees of the American Express Cash Magnet® Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.