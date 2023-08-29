15% of drivers made this mistake with their car insurance — here's how to avoid it

One of the bigger costs of car ownership is car insurance. For most U.S. drivers, this type of insurance is a legal requirement, in addition to the financial protection it provides.

However, a percentage of American drivers are letting their car insurance policies lapse. According to a March 2023 TransUnion study, about 15% of American drivers said they owned or used a car without valid insurance or let their current coverage lapse between October 2022 and March 2023.

Not having auto insurance leaves you vulnerable to a myriad of financial and legal hardships if you're involved in an accident, from legal fees to license suspensions. In addition, most auto loan lenders require car insurance coverage.

On top of those bigger risks, allowing your car insurance policy to lapse can also make any future auto insurance more expensive. Here's why you shouldn't make this expensive mistake, and how to save if your renewal rate is higher than you'd like.