Chase announces new Slate Edge card with introductory 0% APR, $100 welcome bonus
Chase has launched its new Slate Edge card. Here's what you need to know about the product.
Chase has launched its newest credit card product, the Chase Slate Edge℠ card, which is built for consumers trying to pay off credit card debt and build up their credit score. With a 0% introductory APR for the first 12 months and no annual fee, the Slate Edge gives consumers purchasing flexibility.
And, according to Chase's Slate Credit survey, 81% of consumers say improving their credit score is a top priority, and the Slate Edge was designed to do exactly that.
Chase introduces Slate Edge credit card
The Chase Slate Edge replaces the Chase Slate card, which was discontinued during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, Chase has rebranded the card and brought it back with more robust features.
Chase Slate Edge℠
Rewards
None
Welcome bonus
Earn $100 on your credit card statement when you spend $500 in your first six months from account opening
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for the first 12 months on purchases and balance transfers
Regular APR
14.99% to 23.74% variable
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater in the first 60 days.
Foreign transaction fee
3%
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
See our methodology, terms apply.
Pros
- No annual fee
- $100 welcome bonus
- Interest-free period for the first 12 months on purchases and balance transfers
- Lower your interest rate by 2% each year. Automatically be considered for an APR reduction when you pay on time, and spend at least $1000 on your card by your next account anniversary.
Cons
- 3% foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
The Chase Slate Edge offers a compelling suite of benefits, including:
- Introductory APR: 0% Intro APR for 12 months upon account opening; 14.99 - 23.74% variable thereafter
- Welcome offer: $100 statement credit when you spend $500 in the first 6 months
- APR reduction: Automatic consideration for annual 2% purchase APR reduction when you pay on time, and spend at least $1,000 by the next account anniversary until your APR reaches the Prime Rate plus 9.74%
- Increased credit line: Automatic one-time evaluation for a credit line increase when you pay on time, and spend $500 in the first 6 months
- Access to Chase's digital tools to manage your personal finances like Credit Journey and My Chase Plan
The Slate Edge can be beneficial for consumers trying to build their credit score and/or trying to get lower interest rates on their revolving credit balances. However, it's best to not pay any interest, since you'll usually pay much higher rates on credit cards than any other financial product.
In addition, the one-time evaluation for a credit line increase can improve your credit utilization ratio, which can improve your credit score.
What makes this card unique from other balance transfer credit cards is many of them do not offer a welcome bonus. You can earn an easy $100 statement credit after spending $500 in the first 6 months.
Now, this is not the only 0% APR credit card on the market. There are several other cards readily available giving consumers a break on pesky credit card interest charges. But which card matches up best with the Chase Slate Edge?
The Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card is a brand new card from Wells Fargo, offering a slightly better 0% APR term of 15 months, a $200 cash reward welcome offer and the ability to earn cash rewards on your purchases. This card was launched a few days prior to the Slate Edge, and provides great value to consumers.
Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card
Rewards
Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
Welcome bonus
$200 cash rewards bonus after you spend $1,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for the first 15 months from account opening
Regular APR
14.99% to 24.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fee
Introductory fee of 3% ($5 minimum) for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5% ($5 minimum)
Foreign transaction fee
3%
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.
Pros
- Unlimited cash back
- $200 welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Introductory APR period for first 15 months
- Access to Visa Signature Concierge
- Get up to $600 cell phone protection
Cons
- 3% fee charged on foreign transactions
Because the Slate Edge does not provide any rewards for spending, the Wells Fargo Active Cash card is automatically the better choice for those looking to earn cash rewards. However, if your sole focus is to mitigate credit card interest and build your credit score up, the Chase Slate Edge card may be a great choice for you.
Bottom line
The Chase Slate Edge card is a great choice for consumers interested in purchasing flexibility without accumulating credit card interest in the initial year of card membership. Plus, keeping the card long term may be advantageous for some consumers looking to take advantage of the annual 2% APR reduction.
As always, when selecting a credit card for your wallet, be sure to consider your entire financial picture.