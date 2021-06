Wells Fargo to launch new, no-annual-fee card with 2% cash back on purchases and a $200 welcome bonus

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Wells Fargo is trying to become a bigger competitor in the credit space with the launch of its new Active CashSM Card. The Active Cash Card, which launches in July and has no annual fee, offers a generous 2% cash back on purchases, a $200 welcome bonus (if you spend $1,000 in the first 3 months from the date your account is opened) and a 15 month 0% APR introductory period on purchases and balance transfers (then, a variable APR of 14.99% 19.99% or 24.99%).

While Wells Fargo has long dominated the debit card space, the launch of the Active Cash Credit Card is a sign that the bank plans on revamping itself to compete with more formidable credit card issuers such as Chase, Citi and American Express. According to a 2020 J.D. Power Credit Card Satisfaction Study, Wells Fargo was ranked eighth in customer satisfaction for credit card issuers, well behind competitors like American Express and Bank of America.

"For a long time we were punching below our weight in the credit-card space," Krista Phillips, head of marketing, product, and loyalty at Wells Fargo, said Tuesday in a Bloomberg TV interview. "We're focusing on not just reestablishing our brand but giving customers products of value that they can't find anywhere else."

The Active Cash Credit Card provides an alternative to the Citi® Double Cash Card 一 a credit card that also offers 2% cash-back (1% when you purchase and 1% when you pay) but without the welcome bonus. The Active Cash Credit Card also offers unique perks such as cell phone protection if you use the card to pay your cell phone bill.