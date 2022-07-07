Chase Bank mortgage review: Low down payments available for those who don't qualify for a VA loan

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

While Chase Bank is known for its popular travel rewards credit cards — such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and the Chase Sapphire Preferred® — the popular lender also offers mortgage options that can help buyers get closer to their goal of owning a home. Select reviewed Chase Bank's mortgage options, taking a closer look at factors such as interest rates, down payment minimums, term lengths and other perks. Read more about our methodology below.

Chase Bank Mortgage review

Chase Bank Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages included

Types of loans Conventional loans, FHA loans, VA loans, DreaMaker℠ loans and Jumbo loans

Terms 10 – 30 years

Credit needed 620

Minimum down payment 3% if moving forward with a DreaMaker℠ loan See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Chase DreaMaker℠ loan allows for a slightly smaller down payment at 3%

Discounts for existing customers

Online support available

A number of resources available for first-time homebuyers including mortgage calculators, affordability calculator, education courses and Home Advisors Cons Doesn't offer USDA loans or HELOCs

Existing customers discounts apply to those who have large balances in their Chase deposit and investment accounts Learn More View More

APR

The best way to figure out the annual percentage rate, or APR, you're likely to be offered by Chase Bank is to get pre-qualified and submit your home loan application. While mortgage interest rates can fluctuate quite often, the rate you'll receive will depend heavily upon your location, credit score and credit report. Take a look at each lender's website to get a better idea of the kinds of interest rates they charge, but keep in mind that they'll vary by your location and creditworthiness. Either way, it's important to provide the necessary information to check your personalized rate.

Loan offerings

Chase Bank offers conventional loans as well as adjustable-rate mortgages, FHA loans, VA loans and jumbo loans, but not USDA loans. This lender also offers a special home loan called the DreaMaker loan, which allows homebuyers to make a down payment as low as 3% — by comparison, FHA loans require borrowers to make a down payment of at least 3.5%. While this particular option is ideal for those who can only afford to make a small down payment, it also comes with stricter income requirements compared to some of the other loans — according to the Chase team, the annual income used to qualify the customer must not exceed 80% of the Area Median Income. If you meet the income requirements for the DreaMaker loan, it could be a very attractive option, especially for those who prefer to make a down payment that's as small as possible and put more of their money toward other homebuying expenses.

Down payment minimums

The lowest down payment you can make with Chase Bank is 0% — note that this option is only available to those who are eligible to apply for its VA loan. Anyone who isn't eligible for Chase Bank's VA home loan can still make a down payment as low as 3% by opting for the DreaMaker loan, which carries the second-lowest down payment minimum offered by the lender. If you're moving forward with an FHA loan, you'll need to make a down payment of at least 3.5%, while for a conventional loan, your down payment will need to be at least 5% of the home's value. For those who plan to move forward with a jumbo loan, keep in mind that the typical down payment amount for these types of loans across lenders is typically 10%. Through Chase Bank, the minimum down payment amount is at least 20% of the home's value.

Term lengths

Chase offers flexible loan repayment terms that range from 10 to 30 years. You'll also have a choice between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage terms.

Customer support

Homebuyers can get paired with a Chase Home Lending Advisor in their area by inputting their address to locate one nearby. Home Lending Advisors will ensure you have filled out your application correctly, provided sufficient documentation and can even review your estimate offer with you.

Perks

This lender offers discounts to existing customers, but the requirements are rather high. To receive $500 off your mortgage processing fee, you'll need to have $150,000–$499,999 between your Chase deposit accounts and Chase investment accounts, while having $500,000 or more in these accounts gets you up to $1,150 off the processing fee.

Bottom line

Thanks to the DreaMaker home loan option, Chase Bank is a solid mortgage lender option for those who want to make a low down payment but do not qualify for a VA loan. Just keep in mind that this particular option has stricter income requirements. While Chase Bank offers many types of popular home loan options — VA loans, conventional loans, FHA loans and jumbo loans — this lender doesn't offer USDA loans. If a USDA loan is something you would be interested in, it's worth working with another lender such as PNC Bank, which does offer USDA loans.

