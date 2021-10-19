Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

Select's editorial team independently created this content. We may receive a commission from affiliate partner links.
Southwest launches record-high 100,000-point credit card welcome bonuses

Chase has relaunched several of its Southwest credit cards with new benefits and welcome offers, worth up to 100,000 points.

Brett Holzhauer@brett_holzhauer
Getty Images
Select's editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

On Oct. 19, Chase announced new limited-time welcome bonuses where you can earn up to 100,000 points on three of its Southwest Rapid Rewards consumer cards. Additionally, new benefits were added to Southwest personal credit cards and business credit cards.

100,000 Southwest points are worth approximately $1,400 towards Southwest flights, making this one of the best credit card welcome bonuses currently available. The three credit cards with new bonuses are:

  1. Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card
  2. Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card
  3. Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card

The two business cards — the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card and Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Business Credit Card — don't have increased welcome offers but have added perks that make them more enticing for business owners who frequently fly Southwest Airlines.

You must hurry to take advantage of these offers: You have to apply and be approved by Dec. 7, 2021 in order to score the elevated welcome bonuses.

Chase Southwest Rapid Rewards cards limited-time welcome offers, and new benefits

Often card issuers, like American Express, increase the price of the annual fees when they add new benefits to credit cards. In this case, none of these Southwest cards are getting a fee increase.

Here's what you need to know about each card's changes:

Southwest consumer credit cards

All three of the consumer Southwest credit cards now have the same massive welcome offer:

You can earn up to a total of 100,000 Rapid Rewards points: You can earn 50,000 points after spending $2,000 on eligible purchases in the first three months your account is open, plus another 50,000 points after spending $12,000 total on eligible purchases in the first 12 months of card membership.

Southwest points are worth around 1.4 cents apiece, meaning the 100,000 points from the bonus alone are worth roughly $1,400 towards Southwest flights.

After earning the welcome bonus you'll also be well on your way to earning the coveted Southwest Companion Pass, which requires you to earn 125,000 Southwest points in a calendar year to qualify. The Companion Pass allows you to select a companion to fly with you for free on every flight you're on, with no limit on how many times you use it or how expensive the ticket is. All you have to do is pay the taxes for the flight, which is just $5.60 for a flight within the U.S..

In addition, each individual card is expanding its spending categories and benefits. Note that perks listed below are in addition to each card's current benefits.

In addition to the card's current benefits, cardholders with the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card will also earn:

  • 2X points for every dollar spent on local transit and commuting, internet, cable and select streaming services
  • Two EarlyBird check-ins per year

This card has a $69 annual fee.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 2X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming; 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn up to 100,000 bonus points: 50,000 bonus points after spending $2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open, plus 50,000 more bonus points after spending $12,000 total on purchases in the first 12 months.

  • Annual fee

    $69

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.99% to 22.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

In addition to the card's current benefits, cardholders with the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card will also earn:

  • 3X points for every dollar spent on Southwest Airlines flight purchases
  • 2X points for every dollar spent on local transit and commuting, internet, cable and select streaming services
  • Two EarlyBird check-ins per year

This card has a $99 annual fee.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming; 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn up to 100,000 bonus points: 50,000 bonus points after spending $2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open, plus 50,000 more bonus points after spending $12,000 total on purchases in the first 12 months.

  • Annual fee

    $99

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.99% to 22.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

In addition to the card's current benefits, cardholders with the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card will also earn:

  • 3X points for every dollar spent on Southwest Airlines flight purchases
  • 2X points for every dollar spent on local transit and commuting, internet, cable and select streaming services
  • Unlimited tier qualifying points (TQPs), which goes toward earning A-list elite status

This card has a $149 annual fee.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming; 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn up to 100,000 bonus points: 50,000 bonus points after spending $2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open, plus 50,000 more bonus points after spending $12,000 total on purchases in the first 12 months.

  • Annual fee

    $149

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.99% to 22.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

Southwest business credit cards

The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card and Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Business Credit Card don't have new welcome offers, but are getting improved spending categories.

In addition to the card's current benefits, cardholders with the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card will also earn:

  • 4X points for every dollar spent on Southwest Airlines flight purchases
  • 2X points for every dollar spent on local transit and commuting, including rideshare
  • $500 fee credit per year for Rapid Rewards point transfers
  • Unlimited tier qualifying points (TQPs), which goes toward earning A-list elite status.

New cardholders can earn 80,000 Rapid Rewards points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first three months your account is open. This card has a $199 annual fee.

Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 4X points on Southwest® purchases; 3X points on Rapid Rewards® hotel and car partners; 2X points on rideshare; 2X points on social media and search engine advertising, internet, cable, and phone services; 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 80,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening.

  • Annual fee

    $199 applied to first billing statement

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.99% to 22.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

In addition to the card's current benefits, cardholders with the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Business Credit Card will also earn:

  • 3X points for every dollar spent on Southwest Airlines flight purchases
  • 2X points for every dollar spent on local transit and commuting, including rideshare
  • $500 fee credit per year for Rapid Rewards point transfers
  • Two EarlyBird check-ins per year

New cardholders can earn 60,000 Rapid Rewards points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months your account is open. This card has a $99 annual fee.

Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Premier Business Credit Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases; 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on Rapid Rewards® hotel and car partners; 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 60,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening.

  • Annual fee

    $99

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.99% to 22.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

Bottom line

These bonuses are among the largest ever offered by personal Southwest Airlines credit cards. With airline fares on the rise, earning airline miles through credit cards is a great way to offset those costs. Southwest offers a wide array of destinations, two free checked bags per person on all flights and an easy-to-understand rewards program.

But before signing up for this card, make sure you're able to meet the minimum spend requirement responsibly. Because you will need to spend $12,000 over 12 months, this breaks down to spending $1,000 a month. This may take some forward planning, but if you have any large expenses coming up in the next year, such as your annual tax bill or college tuition, it will help you achieve that spending threshold even quicker.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
