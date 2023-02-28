Hyatt Bonus Journeys promo: Earn up to 45,000 bonus points for stays this spring break

Hyatt has launched a brand new Bonus Journeys promotion and you'll have a chance to earn up to 45,000 bonus points. The bonus points will be doled out in 3,000-point increments for every two nights you stay (beginning with your second stay) between March 20 and May 26, 2023. The registration deadline is April 30, but if you have spring travel plans be sure to register beforehand — your stay only qualifies for the promotion if you're registered in advance. Hyatt points are some of the most valuable hotel points you can earn. Off-peak award nights at category 1 Hyatt hotels cost just 3,500 points. When you add the bonus points from this promotion to the points you could earn from the stay (a minimum of 5 points for every $1 spent on an eligible room rate), you'll almost have enough for a free night after earning a single 3,000-point bonus. Plus, Chase Ultimate Rewards points transfer to Hyatt at a 1:1 ratio and anyone with the right Chase credit card can easily top off their Hyatt account to book the award nights they want. Below, CNBC Select breaks down the new promotion and the additional bonus points Hyatt cardmembers can earn.

World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys Promotion

With the latest iteration of Hyatt's Bonus Journeys promo, you can earn 3,000 bonus points for every two nights you spend at participating hotels, during the promotion period, for up to 30 nights. That means you can earn the 3,000-point bonus a maximum of 15 times for 45,000 points. Hyatt has a generous award chart with excellent points prices for its most luxurious properties. With 45,000 points you can book a free night at a top-tier category 8 hotel, like the Park Hyatt New York, during peak dates when the cash price can easily top $1,000 per night. You can also stretch your points further at Hyatt's value properties. Standard award nights at category 1 Hyatt hotels cost 5,000 points. If you max out this promo, you could book nine nights with the points you earn. The promotion runs from March 20 to May 26, 2023, and the deadline to register is April 30. The bonus starts with your second stay and you'll need to register before your stay for the nights to count toward the promotion. Eligible nights include both paid and award stays at Hyatt properties, Lindblad Expeditions and partner MGM and Small Luxury Hotels of the World locations. You can register for the World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys promotion here. Hyatt cardholder bonus Anyone with The World of Hyatt Credit Card or World of Hyatt Business Credit Card can earn 500 bonus points every two nights during this promotion on stays in these 10 different cities: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Hong Kong, London, New York, Paris, Tokyo and Washington, D.C. The bonus points you earn with this promotion are in addition to any bonus points you'd earn with your credit card or your level of Hyatt elite status. The consumer and business Hyatt credit cards earn up to 9X points for Hyatt stays (4X points per dollar spent with Hyatt and 5X points per dollar as a World of Hyatt member).

The World of Hyatt Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn up to 9 points total per $1 spent at Hyatt: 4X bonus points per $1 when you use your card at Hyatt hotels and 5X bonus points per $1 you can earn as a World of Hyatt member

Welcome bonus Earn up to 60,000 total bonus points: Earn 30,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Plus, up to 30,000 more Bonus Points by earning 2X bonus points total per $1 spent in the first 6 months from account opening on purchases that normally earn 1X bonus point, on up to $15,000 spent

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.24% - 27.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

World of Hyatt Business Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 9X total points at Hyatt: 4X points when you use your card at Hyatt hotels and 5X base points as a World of Hyatt member. You can also earn 2X points in your top three spend categories each quarter through 12/31/23, then your top two categories each quarter, 2X points on fitness club and gym memberships, and 1X point on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus 60,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $199

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR 20.24% - 27.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each balance transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

More ways to earn Hyatt points

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.24% - 27.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines), 1X point per $1 on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $15,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.24% - 25.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select newsletter Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

Bottom line

The new Hyatt Bonus Journeys promotion is open for registration. Beginning March 20 through May 26, 2023, Hyatt members can earn 3,000 bonus points for every two stays, starting with their second stay. You can earn this bonus on 30 nights (15 times) for a total of up to 45,000 points. This bonus stacks with existing promotions and the bonus points you earn by paying for your Hyatt stay with a consumer or small business Hyatt card.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.