Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles with Delta Air Lines new ecofriendly Amex cards

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. Starting today, American Express and Delta Air Lines are introducing brand new, eco-friendly cards to their portfolio. And to celebrate the new Earth-conscious cards appearing in consumers wallets, each card is offering new welcome bonus offers, up to 100,000 Delta SkyMiles. Plus, Delta business cards now have welcome bonuses where you can earn up to 110,000 SkyMiles. But if you're interested in earning a valuable welcome bonus, the promotion ends Apr. 13 — so be sure to act quickly. Here's what you need to know about the deals, plus what to keep in mind when you're earning heaps of airline miles.

Amex and Delta introduce new ecofriendly cards and welcome offers

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 2X miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases, 2X miles per dollar spent at U.S. supermarkets, 2X miles per dollar spent at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery in the U.S. and 1X mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 70,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Offer ends 4/13/2022.

Annual fee $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.74% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card The Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card is offering a welcome bonus of 90,000 Delta SkyMiles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the card within the first three months. If you value SkyMiles at a conservative 1 cent per mile, this bonus is worth $900, although its not much hard to get more value than that. The Delta SkyMiles Platinum card is a solid choice for flyers looking for a bit more luxury and for those who want help earning elite status with Delta. You'll earn a complimentary companion pass for one Main Cabin flight each year when you new your card, a $100 fee credit to enroll in either TSA PreCheck or Global Entry, Status Boost opportunities to spend your way to Delta elite status and discounts on Delta Sky Club entry fees. The card has a $250 annual fee. (see rates and fees)

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X miles on Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels; 2X miles at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery in the U.S. and at U.S. supermarkets; 1X miles on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 90,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Offer ends 4/13/2022.

Annual fee $250

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.74% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card With the Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card you can earn 100,000 Delta SkyMiles after you spend $5,000 in purchases on the card within the first three months. If you value SkyMiles at a conservative 1 cent per mile, this bonus is worth $1,000, although its not much hard to get more value than that. The Delta SkyMiles Reserve card is the top-tier consumer Delta card as it comes with premium benefits such as Delta Sky Club lounge access, American Express Centurion lounge access, an annual companion pass when flying on Delta, seat upgrade priority, travel insurance and complimentary concierge service. The card has a $550 annual fee. (See rates and fees)

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 100,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Offer ends: 4/13/2022.

Annual fee $550

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR 15.74% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta business cards new bonus offers

Additionally, the business Amex Delta cards are also receiving raised bonuses. However, Select reached out to American Express but hasn't been able to confirm if the current physical cards will be transitioning to the new CarbonNeutral cards. So if you're a small business owner, you may want to consider one of these cards as well. Keep in mind these offers end Apr. 13: Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card With the Delta SkyMiles Gold Business American Express Card you can earn 75,000 Delta SkyMiles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the card within the first three months. The annual fee is $99, but has a $0 Introductory annual fee the first year of card membership. (See rates and fees)

Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 2X miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta, on every dollar spent on eligible U.S. purchases for advertising in select media, on every dollar spent on eligible U.S. shipping purchases, on every eligible dollar spent at restaurants. Earn 1X mile on every eligible dollar spent on other purchases.

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 75,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months of card Membership. Offer ends 4/13/2022.

Annual fee $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.74% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card With the Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business American Express Card you can earn 100,000 Delta SkyMiles after you spend $4,000 in purchases on the card within the first three months.

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta and on every eligible dollar spent on purchases made directly with hotels. Earn 1.5X miles per dollar on single eligible purchases of $5,000 or more (that's an extra half mile per dollar), up to 50,000 additional miles per year. 1X mile on every eligible dollar spent on other purchases.

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 100,000 bonus miles after spending $4,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months of card membership. Offer ends 4/13/2022.

Annual fee $250

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.74% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card With the Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express Card you can earn 110,000 Delta SkyMiles after you spend $6,000 in purchases on the card within the first three months.

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 110,000 bonus miles after spending $6,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months of card membership. Offer ends 4/13/2022.

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 16.74% to 25.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

What to keep in mind when earning airline miles Regardless of which Delta card you choose, earning airline miles on spending you're already doing anyway is a great benefit. However, there are a few things to keep in mind when you accumulate miles with an airline loyalty program: Alliance partners: While these cards award Delta SkyMiles to be used on Delta Air Lines, you can also redeem them with Delta's partners through their airline alliance, SkyTeam. The airline alliance has 18 other partner airlines including: AeroMexico, Air France, KLM, and China Airlines. For example, if you search on Delta's website for flights from the U.S. to Paris, France, you'll see flights on Air France. So with alliance partners, you're opening yourself up to more possibilities with the airline miles you earn.

While these cards award Delta SkyMiles to be used on Delta Air Lines, you can also redeem them with Delta's partners through their airline alliance, SkyTeam. The airline alliance has 18 other partner airlines including: AeroMexico, Air France, KLM, and China Airlines. For example, if you search on Delta's website for flights from the U.S. to Paris, France, you'll see flights on Air France. So with alliance partners, you're opening yourself up to more possibilities with the airline miles you earn. Devaluation: Airlines regularly evaluate their loyalty programs to determine how much 'risk' there is in terms of the amount of points sitting in consumers accounts. And if the risk is too high, airlines can simply charge more for their flights, therefore lowering the value of your points. This means that as you earn miles, it's important to do your best to spend them sooner rather than holding onto them. However, you shouldn't redeem them for low-value redemptions like magazine subscriptions or gift cards.

Airlines regularly evaluate their loyalty programs to determine how much 'risk' there is in terms of the amount of points sitting in consumers accounts. And if the risk is too high, airlines can simply charge more for their flights, therefore lowering the value of your points. This means that as you earn miles, it's important to do your best to spend them sooner rather than holding onto them. However, you shouldn't redeem them for low-value redemptions like magazine subscriptions or gift cards. Theft: Loyalty programs and their rewards are worth billions, and that means they are susceptible to theft. There is approximately $1 billion in rewards lost to fraud each year, according to Comarch, a software company specializing in loyalty management systems. To protect yourself and your account, use secure passwords for your loyalty program logins. And be sure to regularly check your balances to ensure your miles aren't compromised. If they are contact the loyalty program immediately to alert them.

Bottom line

This Delta Amex announcement comes as Spring and Summer travel quickly approaches. So if you're looking for a travel card to help you save on airfare, one of these cards can help you quickly save. But before you apply for one of theses Delta cards, be sure you haven't had one of them before as American Express welcome offers are 'once per lifetime'. This means if you've earned the welcome bonus before on a specific card, you cannot earn it again. But, for example, if you've only earned the bonus on the Delta Gold card, you'd still be eligible for a bonus on the Platinum or Reserve card. But most importantly, before you sign up for a new credit card, be sure you're in a financial position to have one. Not only should you make sure you can earn the welcome bonus responsibly, but also make sure you have an established budget before you apply. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

