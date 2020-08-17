Skip Navigation
Eligible Delta Amex card members now earn more miles on restaurants, takeout, food delivery and Delta purchases

American Express is now offering bonus miles and more ways to earn MQMs for select Delta SkyMiles American Express card members. Here are the details.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Many credit card issuers are temporarily changing their rewards programs to meet new consumer spending habits during the coronavirus pandemic. American Express notably announced sweeping new benefits to most of its premium cards in streaming, wireless, grocery and dining categories back in May, but some of those limited-time perks ended in July.

However, Amex is now offering enhanced rewards rates and more ways to earn miles for select Delta SkyMiles® American Express card members.

Starting today, August 17, consumer and business Delta SkyMiles® Gold, Platinum and Reserve card members can benefit from 5X miles on Delta purchases. This is 2X to 3X more miles compared to the previous earning rate.

Here's a full list of the eligible cards:

In order to qualify for these offers, you must be an existing Delta SkyMiles® Gold card member prior to July 25, 2020 or an existing Delta SkyMiles® Platinum and Delta SkyMiles® Reserve card member prior to July 1, 2020.

Additionally, Delta SkyMiles® Gold consumer and business card members earn 4X miles on dining out, whether it's in-person at a restaurant, picking up takeout or ordering food delivery. The previous rewards rate was 2X miles.

Consumer and business Platinum and Reserve card members can also take advantage of new bonus offers that allow you to earn more miles, as well as extra MQMs (Medallion Qualification Miles). MQMs are used to determine Medallion status for Delta's airline loyalty program and are different from the miles you earn toward flights. Eligible card members earn 500 bonus miles and 500 MQMs after spending $1,000 in purchases on your enrolled card (up to 25,000 miles and 25,000 MQMs).

All of the promotional offers mentioned above run August 17, 2020 through December 31, 2020 and take effect after you enroll.

Eligible card members will receive an email with instructions on how to enroll during the promotional period. If you're opted-out of marketing emails, you can chat with a customer service representative to enroll. Delta Platinum and Reserve card members can visit Amex Offers, while Delta Gold Card members can visit Americanexpress.com/deltagoldoffers for more information.

