Earn up to 110,000 Delta miles—plus a piece of aviation history—with these new credit card welcome offers

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. As of June 16, American Express and Delta Air Lines are offering elevated welcome offers on six of their co-branded cards, including three personal cards and three business cards, when you apply by Aug. 3, 2022. The move comes at a perfect time for consumers who are looking to save on upcoming trips, as airfares continue to skyrocket. If you're planning to book flights in the near future, consider applying for one of these credit cards so you can earn heaps of Delta SkyMiles® to redeem for fares — and keep more cash in your pocket. As a special treat for aviation enthusiasts, both the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card and the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card sport a special one-of-a-kind feature: 25% of the metal that makes them up comes from retired Boeing 747 aircraft. Facts about the airplane, such as the dates of its first and last flights, regulation number and the number of miles it has flown, as well as a picture of the plane, are also printed on the front of the card. Below, Select details each credit card's welcome bonus offer, plus a few things to keep in mind as you earn airline miles.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

Welcome bonuses for Delta personal cards

The Delta and American Express co-branded card collection offers travelers a great opportunity to earn Delta SkyMiles on their daily purchases and have access to valuable travel-related benefits. If you fly regularly with the carrier or are planning a summer getaway, consider signing up for one of the following Delta consumer cards. Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card With the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card, new cardholders who apply by Aug. 3, 2022, can earn 70,000 Delta SkyMiles after spending $2,000 within the first three months of opening an account. Even with a modest 1 cent per point valuation, that translates to $700 in value to spend on upcoming flights. This card is a solid fit for anyone who travels a few times a year because of its valuable benefits, including a free checked bag, a $100 Delta flight credit after spending $10,000 or more in a calendar year and the ability to take $50 off the price of your flight for every 5,000 miles redeemed via the card's Pay With Miles feature when you book directly with Delta. You'll also receive *rental car damage and loss insurance, plus earn 20% back when you use the card to pay for in-flight purchases. Cardholders can also earn 2X miles per dollar at restaurants, including takeout and delivery within the U.S., as well as 2X miles per dollar on all Delta purchases, 2X miles per dollar spent at U.S. grocery stores and 1X mile per dollar for all other spending. There are *no foreign transaction fees and the Delta SkyMiles Gold Card has an introductory *annual fee of $0 for the first year, $99 after that. *See rates and fees

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at U.S. Supermarkets and at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery in the U.S., and 1X Mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Offer ends 8/3/2022 .

Annual fee $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 17.24% - 26.24% variable on purchases

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card The Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card is offering a welcome bonus through Aug. 3, 2022, of 90,000 Delta SkyMiles after you spend $3,000 within the first three months of account opening. At a 1 cent per point value, that means you'll have $900 to be used on future Delta flights. Note, however, that you can easily redeem your miles for a much higher value than one cent per point (more on that below). The Delta SkyMiles Platinum Card is a solid choice for those who fly semi-regularly and want to earn status with the carrier. Cardholders can earn 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles, or MQMs, after spending $25,000 in a calendar year, up to two times. By having this card, you'll earn rewards such as a complimentary companion certificate for one Main Cabin flight each year when you renew your membership, a free checked bag, priority boarding and an exclusive members-only rate of $39 per person (for you and up to two guests) should you decide to visit the Delta Sky Club® lounge at the airport you're passing through. You'll also receive 20% back when you use the card for in-flight purchases, a statement credit to cover enrollment in either TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry, and you'll have access to trip delay and baggage insurance, as well as car rental loss and damage insurance. Cardholders can earn 2X miles per dollar at restaurants, including takeout and delivery, and supermarkets within the U.S., as well as 3X miles per dollar on all Delta purchases and spending made directly at hotels and 1X mile per dollar for all other purchases. There are *no foreign transaction fees and the Delta SkyMiles Platinum Card has a *$250 annual fee. *See rates and fees.

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X miles on Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels; 2X miles at restaurants worldwide including takeout and delivery in the U.S., and at U.S. supermarkets; 1X miles on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 90,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Offer ends 8/3/2022.

Annual fee $250

Intro APR None

Regular APR 17.24% - 26.24% variable on purchases

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card With the Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card, new cardholders who apply by Aug. 3, 2022, can earn 100,000 Delta SkyMiles after spending $5,000 within the first three months of account opening. Even at a conservative valuation of 1 cent per point, this welcome bonus is worth over $1,000 in value. Aviation enthusiasts can opt for the special Boeing 747 edition, with 25% of its metal made from retired aircraft and facts about the airplane printed on the front of the card. This is considered to be the top-tier consumer Delta SkyMiles card, as it offers perks such as access to Delta Sky Club lounges and American Express Centurion® lounges, a status boost of 15,000 MQMs once you spend $30,000 in a calendar year (up to four times) and the ability to waive the Medallion Qualification Dollar, or MQD, requirement when you spend more than $25,000 in a year. You'll also receive an annual companion certificate when flying with Delta, seat upgrade priority, a free checked bag, a statement credit to cover enrollment in Global Entry or TSA PreCheck, trip cancellation and delay insurance, plus access to complimentary concierge services. Cardholders can earn 3X miles per dollar on Delta purchases and 1X mile per dollar on all other purchases. There are *no foreign transaction fees and the Delta SkyMiles Reserve Card has a *$550 annual fee. *See rates and fees

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Offer ends 8/3/2022.

Annual fee $550

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR 17.24% - 26.24% variable on purchases

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Welcome bonuses for Delta business cards

If you're a business owner, you can also qualify for any of the following Delta business cards. And you don't need to have a business that makes millions of dollars to qualify — you're considered to be a business owner even with a side hustle such as freelance writing or babysitting. Here are three Delta cards to keep in mind if you're in the market for a new business credit card. Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card With the Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card, those apply by Aug. 3, 2022, can earn 75,000 Delta SkyMiles after spending $3,000 within the first three months of account opening. Benefits include a free checked bag, priority boarding, a $100 Delta flight credit once you spend $10,000 within a calendar year, 20% back on in-flight purchases, baggage insurance coverage and car rental loss and damage insurance. There are no foreign transaction fees. Cardholders earn 2X miles per dollar on all Delta purchases, as well as those made at restaurants, with shipping companies and on certain advertising expenses. You'll also earn 1X mile for all other spending. While the annual fee is $99, the card does have a $0 introductory annual fee for your first year. See rates and fees.

Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 2X miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta, on every dollar spent on eligible U.S. purchases for advertising in select media, on every dollar spent on eligible U.S. shipping purchases, on every eligible dollar spent at restaurants. Earn 1X mile on every eligible dollar spent on other purchases.

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 Bonus Miles after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Card Membership. Offer Ends 8/3/2022.

Annual fee $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 17.24% - 26.24 % variable on purchases

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business American Express Card With the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card, you can earn 100,000 Delta SkyMiles by Aug. 3, 2022, and spending $4,000 within the first three months of opening your account. Benefits include priority boarding, a free checked bag, an annual companion certificate to use each year you renew your card, 20% back for in-flight purchases, an exclusive members-only entry rate when you visit Delta Sky Club lounges, a statement credit to cover your enrollment in Global Entry or TSA PreCheck, trip delay and baggage insurance coverage, plus car rental loss and damage insurance. Cardholders earn 3X miles per dollar on Delta purchases and those made at hotels, 1.5X miles on purchases greater than $5,000 (up to 50,000 miles per year) and 1X mile per dollar on all other purchases. There are *no foreign transaction fees, while the card comes with a *$250 annual fee. *See rates and fees.

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta and on every eligible dollar spent on purchases made directly with hotels. Earn 1.5X miles per dollar on single eligible purchases of $5,000 or more (that's an extra half mile per dollar), up to 50,000 additional miles per year. If your purchase qualifies for a category that has a higher mileage accelerator, only the higher accelerator will apply (ex. you would earn 3X miles on purchases made directly with Delta and hotel stays instead of 1.5X). 1X mile on every eligible dollar spent on other purchases.

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 Bonus Miles after spending $4,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months of card membership. Offer Ends 8/3/2022.

Annual fee $250

Intro APR None

Regular APR 17.24% - 26.24% variable on purchases

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card With the Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express Card, those who apply by Aug. 3, 2022, can earn 110,000 Delta SkyMiles after spending $6,000 within the first three months of card membership. Aviation enthusiasts can opt for the special Boeing 747 edition, with 25% of its metal made from retired aircraft and facts about the airplane printed on the front of the card. Benefits include a Status Boost of 15,000 MQMs once you spend $30,000 in a calendar year, access to Delta Sky Club and American Express Centurion lounges, two complimentary one-time entry passes per year so friends and family can join you in the Delta Sky Club, a companion certificate each year you renew your card, complimentary upgrades, a free checked bag, priority boarding, a statement credit to cover your Global Entry or TSA PreCheck enrollment, trip delay and cancellation insurance, baggage insurance coverage, car rental loss and damage insurance, plus access to concierge services. Cardholders earn 3X miles per dollar on purchases made with Delta, 1.5X miles once they spend $150,000 in a calendar year and 1X mile on all other spending. There are *no foreign transaction fees and the card has a *$550 annual fee. *See rates and fees.

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X miles per dollar spent on eligible Delta purchases. After you spend $150,000 on your card in a calendar year, you earn 1.5 miles per dollar (that's an extra half mile per dollar) on eligible purchases the rest of the year. If your purchase qualifies for a category that has a higher mileage accelerator, only the higher accelerator will apply (ex. you would earn 3X miles on purchases made directly with Delta instead of 1.5X).

Welcome bonus Earn 110,000 Bonus Miles after spending $6,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months of card membership. Offer Ends 8/3/2022.

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 17.24% - 26.24% variable on purchases

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

As you earn miles, remember these two things

Earning airline miles and redeeming them for flights is an excellent way to save money. However, there are a few things to keep in mind as you're racking up your rewards. 1. Devaluation can happen at any time While it's always a good idea to save money, it's not usually a good idea to stockpile your airline miles and hotel points. Loyalty programs regularly undergo devaluation — in other words, the brand will suddenly start charging more miles or points for the same redemption, bringing down their overall value. This is done largely to reduce the risk of too many people redeeming their rewards at once, which could lead to budgeting issues for airlines and hotels. Needless to say, it's in your best interest to redeem your miles quickly to avoid future devaluations, but as efficiently as possible according to your travel needs. 2. Take advantage of airline alliance partnerships While each of these credit cards allow you to earn Delta SkyMiles, remember that you can redeem them for flights with Delta or any of its partner airlines. Delta is part of the SkyTeam airline alliance, which includes 18 total carriers: Aerolineas Argentinas, AeroMexico, Air Europa, Air France, China Airlines, China Eastern, Czech Airlines, Delta, Garuda International, ITA Airways, Kenya Airways, KLM, Korean Air, Middle East Airlines, Saudia, TAROM (The Romanian Air Transport), Vietnam Airlines and Xiamen Air. Because of this, keep in mind that you're not strictly limited to redeeming SkyMiles with Delta the next time you're searching for an international flight. If, for example, you wanted to fly from the U.S. to Paris, you could use your Delta SkyMiles to redeem a flight with Air France — similarly, you could use Delta SkyMiles to book flights from the U.S. to Seoul on Korean Air.

Bottom line

*Eligibility and Benefit level varies by Card. Terms, Conditions and Limitations Apply. Please visit americanexpress.com/benefitsguide for more details. Car Rental Loss or Damage Coverage is offered through American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc. For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.