If you're a DoorDash power user, its new credit card might belong in your wallet

If takeout and delivery make up a good portion of your food budget, the new cash-back credit card from DoorDash, Chase and Mastercard could be worth adding to your wallet. The newly-launched DoorDash Rewards Mastercard® offers a free year of DashPass and, for a limited time, a $100 cash bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Plus, cardholders get access to competitive rewards and appealing perks for foodies (or anyone who just loves to eat). CNBC Select outlines everything you need to know about the DoorDash Rewards Mastercard and how it stacks up against similar cards.

DoorDash Rewards Mastercard® details

DoorDash Rewards Mastercard® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 4% cash back on DoorDash and Caviar orders, 3% cash back on dining when purchased directly from a restaurant, 2% cash back on grocery stores, online or in-store, 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Free year of DashPass ($96 value) and $100 cash bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first 3 months

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 19.49% to 28.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Not disclosed See our methodology, terms apply.

The DoorDash Rewards Mastercard is a no-annual-fee card that provides a tiered system of cash-back rewards, with the more generous tiers focused on dining and food delivery: 4% cash back on DoorDash and Caviar

3% cash back on dining when purchased directly from a restaurant, online or in-store

2% cash back on grocery stores, online or in-store

1% cash back on all other purchases Cardholders can redeem rewards to pay for a DoorDash or Caviar order or opt for cash back in the form of a statement credit, direct deposit or gift card. Besides earning cash back on purchases, the DoorDash credit card comes with a robust set of benefits and perks. Namely, new cardholders get a free year of DashPass membership which can then be extended every cardmember anniversary year when they spend $10,000. A DashPass membership allows members to take advantage of unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible DoorDash orders, as well as receive 5% back in DoorDash credits on pickup orders. Other exclusive benefits the card offers include: $25 off the first two DoorDash or Caviar shipping orders of $100 or more. Offer valid through Dec. 31, 2023. With DoorDash shipping you can order items from the U.S.'s top restaurants and have them shipped right to your door (even across the country), and items are packed to ensure they don't go bad.

10% off the first order of $35 or more each month (up to $15 per order) on DoorDash convenience, grocery, alcohol and DashMart purchases. Offer valid through Aug. 31, 2023. The DoorDash credit card also provides a few shopping and travel protections that are somewhat uncommon for no-annual-fee cards. For example, cardholders can receive car rental coverage, trip cancellation and interruption insurance, extended warranty, and purchase protection. Finally, the card offers World Elite Mastercard benefits, which include: $5 credit off the first DoorDash order each month as an eligible DashPass member through Sep. 30, 2023.

$5 Lyft credit after taking 3 rides in one calendar month when paying with the DoorDash Rewards Mastercard.

Complimentary 24/7 concierge service.

Access to Mastercard Priceless® Experiences.

Exclusive offers on ride-sharing, food delivery, online shopping and more.

Protection from identity theft and fraudulent charges. Additionally, the DoorDash credit card is a good card to take on an international trip since it charges no foreign transaction fees. Also, Mastercard is widely accepted around the world.

Is the new DoorDash Rewards Mastercard worth it?

The DoorDash Rewards Mastercard might be worth considering if you spend a significant chunk of your food budget on delivery and takeout and tend to stick with DoorDash. For a card that charges no annual fees, its cash-back rates for DoorDash orders and dining out are great. That said, you may find a non-co-branded rewards credit card that can offer more value for your spending. For example, the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card is another cash-back credit card that charges no annual fee and offers solid rewards. Cardholders earn 3% cash back on dining and entertainment, groceries (excluding superstores like Walmart and Target) and eligible streaming services. The dining category includes eligible purchases at DoorDash and other food delivery services, meaning you won't have to limit yourself to just one service or brand. The SavorOne card also offers 10% cash back on purchases made through Uber and Uber Eats, coupled with a complimentary Uber One membership through Nov. 14, 2024, 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases and 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. All other purchases earn 1% back. The higher cash-back rate with Uber Eats and complimentary Uber One membership (which waives Uber Eats delivery fees and reduces services fees) makes this card more competitive than the DoorDash card, as long as you're willing to stick with Uber Eats.

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards Earn 10% cash back on purchases made through Uber & Uber Eats, plus complimentary Uber One membership statement credits through 11/14/2024, 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases, earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel; Terms apply, 3% cash back on dining and entertainment, 3% on eligible streaming services, 3% at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) and 1% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months

Regular APR 19.24% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% fee on the amounts transferred within the first 15 months

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

If you travel a lot and aren't opposed to paying an annual fee, your food spending can earn you outstanding rewards with the American Express® Gold Card. This popular card offers 4X Membership Rewards® points when you spend at restaurants (plus takeout and delivery services in the U.S.) and domestic supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X). You also earn 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or through amextravel.com and 1X points on all other purchases. Terms apply. Where the Amex Gold also shines is with its perks for foodies. Cardmembers can enjoy up to $120 in annual dining credits ($10 a month) for purchases made with Grubhub, Seamless, Goldbelly and other eligible merchants (enrollment required) and up to $120 in Uber Cash annually ($10 a month) for U.S. Uber Eats orders and U.S. Uber rides after adding the card to the Uber app. These benefits alone almost offset Amex Gold's $250 annual fee; see rates and fees. Terms apply.

American Express® Gold Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 4X Membership Rewards® points at Restaurants (plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 6 months of card membership

Annual fee $250

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Bottom line

For a card without an annual fee, the DoorDash Rewards Mastercard brings a lot to the table. Besides high rewards rates on dining out and on DoorDash and Caviar orders, it offers some compelling travel and shopping benefits. At the same time, if you use other food delivery apps besides DoorDash, you can find a general rewards credit card that might provide more value. It's best to evaluate your spending habits before you apply to ensure you're getting the most bang for your buck. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

