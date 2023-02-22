Year-end bonuses are coming: Don’t be surprised how they’re taxed

If you are expecting a year-end bonus from 2022, these types of bonuses are generally paid within the first few months of the new year — which means that cash windfall could be hitting your bank account any day now, if it hasn't already. But while you were told a certain figure as your bonus, the amount you'll actually receive will be lower thanks to taxes. Below, CNBC Select breaks down how your bonus is taxed by the federal government and what to do with that extra cash.

How your bonus is taxed

Because the IRS considers company bonuses "supplemental income," they are taxed just like any other income you make. Other types of payment that fall into the supplemental income category include commissions, overtime pay, tips, severance and payment for unused accrued time off. Federal taxes can be held from your bonus in two ways: the percentage method or the aggregate method. (And keep in mind your bonus may be susceptible to state taxes as well, regardless of which method is used to withhold federal taxes.) The percentage method With the percentage method, you receive a separate bonus check versus having it added to your normal paycheck. On the federal level, bonuses up to $1 million are taxed at a flat 22%, while any bonus more than $1 million is taxed at 37%. The aggregate method With the aggregate method, your bonus is added to your regular paycheck. Since your regular pay and bonus pay are combined, the amount of tax taken out is on that higher lump sum because of the way your yearly salary, and therefore your tax bracket, is calculated in that paycheck.

A hypothetical example of how your bonus is taxed Let's assume you're expecting to receive a $5,000 year-end bonus for 2022. If your employer uses the percentage method, that $5,000 is taxed at 22% and you receive a bonus check for $3,900. Using the aggregate method makes things a bit more complicated. Let's say your yearly gross salary is $80,000 — bringing your standard biweekly paycheck to about $3,077 gross, assuming 26 pay periods. As a single filing taxpayer, your annual gross salary lands you in the 22% federal tax bracket. Your boss gives you a $5,000 bonus, but pays it out using the aggregate method. That means your next paycheck would be $8,077 gross (your normal pay + your bonus). And while the bonus is just a one-time payment, your employer calculates your federal tax withholdings that paycheck as if you make $8,077 every paycheck. The assumption here is that your annualized income is higher than what it really is, explains Ryan Losi, a CPA at accounting firm PIASCIK. In other words, the aggregate method assumes you make a yearly gross of around $210,000. So, for one paycheck only, your $8,077 is subject to a withholding rate of 32% (the rate that applies to a single filer who makes $210,000 a year) instead of 22% (the rate that applies to a single filer making $80,000 a year). The good news is that you may receive a refund from the IRS after you file your taxes to make up for the excessive withholding, but it means seeing less upfront money from your bonus.

For those receiving their 2022 year-end bonus in the first few months of 2023, think about ways you can offset that taxable income for when you file a return next year. For example, donating to charity or contributing to a retirement savings account both qualify as a tax deduction that can reduce how much you owe. If you received your bonus pay in 2022, you can estimate your withholding before you file your tax return this year by using the IRS' withholding calculator. File your taxes for free with online tax services like TurboTax, CNBC Select's top pick for the best tax software.

What to do with a bonus from your employer

Although your bonus will be taxed, it's still a windfall of cash that can help bolster your savings. Given the current environment of rising interest rates, we recommend putting your bonus into a high-yield savings account where it can grow and remain accessible at a moment's notice. The Lending Club High-Yield Savings offers one of the highest returns on your money and doesn't charge a monthly maintenance fee or require a minimum balance. You just need an initial $100 deposit to open the account.

For savers looking to travel this year, consider the Bask Bank Interest Savings, which offers a high APY to all savings account holders and allows you to choose to earn American Airlines AAdvantage® miles. With the mileage savings account, savers earn two miles for every $1 saved annually. You can then use these miles for flights on American Airlines or any of its 20+ partner airlines. The accounts have no monthly fees and no minimum deposits.

Bottom line

If you were told you would be receiving a year-end bonus for your work in 2022, don't be surprised once it arrives in your bank account in the coming days or weeks as a lower amount. Because bonuses are earned income, they are subject to taxes. Kudos to you, though, any extra cash is nice stashed in a savings account during this high-interest-rate environment. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

