Fraudsters are on the rise —now may be the perfect time to freeze your credit

Americans have lost over $100 million to coronavirus-related fraud this year, and experts continue to warn consumers about scammers.

At a time when millions of consumers are looking for more financial assistance — whether it be in the form of second stimulus checks or job posting opportunities — you might have already noticed phony solicitations running rampant. Be it phone calls, phishing emails or stolen credit card numbers, fraudsters are getting clever in their attempts to gather your personal information.

Fortunately, protecting yourself from harmful credit activity is not as hard as you think. If you know you aren't going to apply for a new card or loan anytime soon, there is something easy and free that you can do to keep bad actors from wreaking havoc under your name: Put your credit on freeze.

Freezing your credit takes 30 to 45 minutes, and it can keep your credit profile secure while giving you peace of mind. When your credit is frozen, fraudsters are unable to open new accounts in your name, even if they have your personal information. No third party can access your credit when it is frozen; only you can still access your credit report (but you cannot apply for any new credit).

Freezing your credit is a smart idea for everyone, no matter your credit score, as it prevents unauthorized access to your credit report. Borrowers with perfect credit scores have frozen their credit off and on for years to prevent identity fraud. And during a time of economic uncertainty, a credit freeze can provide some sort of financial control when you're worried about your credit score.

You can always thaw your credit by calling the three main credit bureaus or by going through their websites. You'll need to thaw your credit freeze any time you apply for a credit card or loan. It adds an extra step, but this might be helpful if you're worried about borrowing more than you should.