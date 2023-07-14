Gen Z and millennial couples are more likely to keep their finances separate — here's how to stay financially independent while remaining together

Open communication about money is essential to a healthy relationship. Many strive to achieve it by combining at least some of their finances and keeping joint accounts. Others, however, prefer to keep all of their accounts separate — and that's especially true for younger generations. According to a Bankrate survey from February 2023, 43% of Gen Z and 31% of millennials say they prefer to keep all of their accounts separate. That's compared to 19% of Gen X and 18% of baby boomers. If you'd rather maintain complete financial autonomy in your relationship, you might have to put in some extra work to ensure you and your partner see eye-to-eye on financial issues. CNBC Select offers tips on how you can achieve that and which tools can be helpful.

Be clear about how you're splitting expenses

You may be keeping your finances separate, but if you're living together, you inevitably have shared expenses, which can include housing, utilities, groceries and more. It's crucial to determine which expenses you consider shared and how you're splitting them. If you and your partner have similar incomes, this can be as easy as agreeing on a 50-50 split. But when one person earns considerably more than the other, you need to have a serious — and potentially awkward — conversation. Every couple will define what's fair in a different way. You may decide to divide the expenses in a way that's proportionate to your incomes. For example, if you earn $5,000 each month while your partner earns $2,500 (50% less than you), then they'll pay half of what you pay for everything. If your rent is $3,000 per month, you'll contribute $2,000 while your partner or spouse will pay $1,000. If that doesn't sit right with you, you can still agree to pay for everything equally. But this will limit what you can afford as a couple to your partner's much lower income. In the example above, you might have to agree to live in a $2,000-per-month apartment to be able to split the rent evenly. No matter how you split your expenses, you also need to agree on how to organize your money as a couple. If you're not completely opposed to a hybrid approach where you share some accounts and keep the rest separate, a joint checking account may be the answer. Otherwise, you need to find other ways to ensure transparency. A budgeting app such as Honeydue can be a helpful tool. It allows you to choose banking and credit accounts to connect and share information with your spouse or partner so that you track spending and coordinate bill payments together. The app will also send you bill payment reminders helping you stay on top of your shared expenses.

Honeydue Learn More Information about Honeydue has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by Honeydue prior to publication. Cost Free

Standout features Allows couples to see both partners' bank accounts, credit cards, loans and investments (and each partner can select what to share with the other) so you can manage money together and see everything at one glance

Categorizes your expenses Yes, but users can customize

Links to accounts Yes, you and your partner's bank and credit cards

Availability Offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)

Security features Data encryption, Touch ID and multi-factor authentication Terms apply.

Plan how you'll save for shared goals

As a couple, you almost certainly have shared goals and dreams (and if you don't, finances probably aren't the biggest concern in your relationship). From something big like a down payment on a home to more modest ambitions like a small like a vacation or a new couch, you and your partner need to figure out how to manage your savings. One good solution is to keep your shared savings in a high-yield savings account. These accounts earn higher interest rates than traditional savings accounts. And thanks to the power of compound interest — or earning interest on interest — your earnings will grow even quicker. You can also withdraw the money when you need to, although many financial institutions will limit you to six withdrawals per month before imposing fees. CNBC Select has ranked the best high-yield savings accounts and suggests LendingClub High-Yield Savings as our top pick. We also recommend UFB Premier Savings as it's currently offering a generous APY.

LendingClub High-Yield Savings Learn More LendingClub Bank, N.A., Member FDIC Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.25%

Minimum balance No minimum balance requirement after $100.00 to open the account

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions None

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees N/A

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes See our methodology, terms apply.

UFB Premier Savings Learn More UFB Premier Savings is offered by Axos Bank, a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Earn up to 4.81% APY

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions No max number of transactions; max transfer amounts may apply

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee Overdraft fees may be charged, according to the terms, but a specific amount is not specified; overdraft protection service available

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? Yes Terms apply.

Create a budget

You and your partner may agree on how to split expenses, but that doesn't mean you're in sync about how much to spend. To help you get on the same page (and stay there), you need a budget. We've already mentioned Honeydue, which is our top pick for the best budgeting apps for couples. With the app, you can set up monthly spending limits for each spending category. The app will alert you if you or your partner are about to reach a spending limit. Another excellent option is Goodbudget which tracks your household's spending using the "envelope method." Essentially, an "envelope" is a spending category, and you decide on how much to assign to each envelope. This is an especially good choice if you'd rather not connect your bank accounts since the app requires you to manually input your transactions into each envelope.

Goodbudget Learn More Information about Goodbudget has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by Goodbudget prior to publication. Cost Get 20 envelopes for free; for unlimited envelopes, you need to upgrade to Goodbudget Plus, which is $7 per month or $60 per year

Standout features Allows users to plan their household's spending using the "envelope method," where they allocate a certain amount of their income into categories like groceries, rent and debt payoff. Users are only supposed spend what's in their envelopes and if they go beyond their budget the envelope will show red to indicate that they overspent

Categorizes your expenses Yes, but users can customize

Links to accounts No, users manually create "envelopes" and input their transactions

Availability Has a web-based version, and also offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)

Security features 256-bit bank grade encryption in a secure data center Terms apply.

Consider a prenuptial (or postnuptial) agreement

If you and your partner decide to tie the knot, you're not just entering a new phase of your relationship — you're also taking on a new set of legal responsibilities that directly affect your finances as a couple. If you have an asset in your name, you might believe it's yours only. Say, you're paying a mortgage and the deed is solely in your name. Or maybe you've financed a car, and since you're the one responsible for this debt today, you might assume your partner will never be. This might not be the case for spouses, especially in the case of divorce or death. These aren't pleasant things to think about, but separating your finances doesn't offer much legal protection when it comes to such events. If you're getting married, consider signing a prenup. This will allow you to put in writing what you want to happen to your assets. You can change this agreement further down the line if you need to. If you're already married and don't have a prenup, a postnuptial agreement might be an option. Talk to an attorney about what you should consider and how to proceed.

Keep communication open

Managing finances successfully as a couple requires frequent and open communication. Your financial life is dynamic, and circumstances, goals and priorities can change for both you and your partner. By regularly having honest conversations about money, you can ensure you're staying on track with your current budget and goals, as well as keep each other aware of any changes. Plus, as hard as it can be, talking about money can improve intimacy in your relationship. It's a tough subject that can make people feel vulnerable. Showing understanding — especially if you and your significant other have different money styles — and working as a team can bring you closer.

Bottom line

If you're married or living with your partner, you can choose to keep your finances separate. But even in this case, you'll still have shared goals and expenses that call for a budget. Just like with anything in a relationship, communication is key. Keep it constant and honest, and it might help you support each other in new ways and reduce confrontation. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.