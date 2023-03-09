Take these 4 steps to recession-proof your credit

Nobody knows when — or even if — a recession will hit the economy. But it's hard not to worry about how an economic downturn would affect your finances. A recession can affect your employment and earnings. If you're not prepared, you may find yourself turning to debt to pay for the basics, which can inflict long-lasting damage to your credit score. But you can take steps to protect your creditworthiness during a bad economy. CNBC Select sat down with Rod Griffin, senior director of public education and advocacy for Experian, and talked about what you can do to prepare your credit for a potential recession.

1. Keep an eye on your credit

The first thing Griffin recommends is checking your credit. "You can't do anything about it until you know what's there." To keep your credit safe, it's critical to know what's on your credit reports. This will help you spot your weak spots, your strengths and what habits you may need to change. Normally, you can get a free copy of your credit report once a year from each bureau at AnnualCreditReport.com. But right now, due to the pandemic, you can get free reports weekly through December 2023. Reviewing your reports isn't the only way to monitor your credit health. You also can sign up for a credit monitoring service that lets you regularly check your credit. CNBC Select's favorite options include CreditWise® from Capital One to monitor your VantageScore (which you can use whether or not you're a Capital One cardholder and is free) and IdentityForce® UltraSecure and UltraSecure+Credit, a more comprehensive service that also checks the dark web for your personal information (among other services). Keep in mind that because it provides more than monitoring, IdentityForce charges a yearly fee.

IdentityForce® UltraSecure and UltraSecure+Credit Learn More On Identity Force's secure site Cost UltraSecure+Credit Individual starts at $139.90/yr and UltraSecure+Credit Family at $209/yr. Click "Learn More" for details.

Credit bureaus monitored Experian, Equifax and TransUnion

Credit scoring model used VantageScore 3.0

Dark web scan Yes

Identity insurance Yes, $1 million for all plans Terms apply. To learn more about IdentityForce®, visit their website or call 855-979-1118.

2. Develop good saving habits

In a tough financial situation, you don't want credit to be the only safety net you have. "Credit can be a very useful tool in that regard," Griffin says. "The risk is that you become too dependent on credit... Then it can become a problem." To avoid getting hooked on credit, develop healthy saving habits and make sure your emergency fund is in good shape. It's generally recommended your fund have three to six months' worth of basic living expenses. If you feel you can't afford to save that much, start small. Every bit you put away can help, especially if you're consistent with the saving. "It's about being prepared," Griffin says. "We say it all the time, but you need to have emergency savings because you just don't know what life will bring." When deciding where to put your savings, pick one with a high APY such as the LendingClub High-Yield Savings account. That way your emergency savings can earn you more money in interest payments than it would otherwise.

LendingClub High-Yield Savings Learn More LendingClub Bank, N.A., Member FDIC Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.00%

Minimum balance No minimum balance requirement after $100.00 to open the account

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions None

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees N/A

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes See our methodology, terms apply.

3. Pay down your credit card balances

If you already have credit card debt, paying it off should become a priority. With credit card interest rates continuing to reach new heights, you don't want to get stuck with credit card debt if a recession hits. It's not only hard on your wallet because of interest charges — it can also hurt your credit score. The credit utilization ratio, or how much of your available credit you're using, is the second most important credit factor after payment history. If you're using more than 30% of your credit line, it can have a significant negative impact on your scores. Further, if you lose income during a recession, it may become difficult to keep making card payments. Missed payments are the worst thing you can do to your credit score and they stay on your reports for seven years. For that reason, it's best to get rid of credit card debt as soon as possible. If your credit is good (and your score is 670 or greater), it may be a good idea to look into a balance transfer credit card which will allow you to pay off your balance interest-free — as long as you finish paying during the introductory period. Here are some of CNBC Select's top picks for the best balance transfer cards currently offering the longest 0% APR:

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card Learn More On Wells Fargo's secure site Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 18 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. Intro APR extension for 3 months with on-time minimum payments during the intro period. 17.49% to 29.49% variable APR thereafter

Regular APR 17.49% - 29.49% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of 3% for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5% ($5 minimum)

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees. Terms apply.

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 21 months on balance transfers; 0% for 12 months on purchases

Regular APR 17.24% - 27.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

4. Avoid taking on debt without a plan

If you do need to use credit, come up with a repayment strategy before you do it. "Make sure that you have a plan for the way that you're going to use credit," Griffin says. "Know why you are [taking on debt], know how you're going to repay it and know when it will be repaid." You might also want to consider a 0% APR credit card (like the ones below) if you're anticipating big expenses. This way, you can have more than a year to pay off the balance without any interest, plus you may earn rewards for spending along the way.

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn an extra 1.5% on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) - worth up to $300 cash back. That's 6.5% on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 4.5% on dining and drugstores, and 3% on all other purchases.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 19.49% - 28.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Rewards can be transferred to a Chase Ultimate Rewards card

Generous welcome bonus Cons 3% fee charged on foreign transactions Learn More View More

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.

Welcome bonus Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 6 months.

Annual fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

Intro APR 0% for 12 months on purchases from the date of account opening

Regular APR 18.49% - 29.49% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros High 6% cash back at U.S. supermarket spending (up to $6,000 a year, then 1%)

Unlimited 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions

Unlimited 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and on transit Cons 2.7% fee on purchases made abroad Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $679

$679 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,397 Rewards totals incorporate the cash back earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

Whichever card you choose to use, evaluate your budget and decide how much you'll be paying down your debt each month, as well as when your last payment will be. That way you won't carry any debt past the 0% APR period, which would force you to pay hefty interest charges. "You can't really have a plan for repaying debt if you don't have an end date," Griffin says.

Bottom line

While an economic downturn may be a stressful time and affect your financial circumstances, your credit doesn't have to take a hit. To recession-proof your credit, start by reviewing what's already happening in your credit reports. Then continue to work on your savings and try to avoid carrying debt unless you have a solid plan for paying it off. "If you're doing those things, I think by and large, you'll be okay in the long run," says Griffin. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.