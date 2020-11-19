Skip Navigation
Ibotta's 100% cash back offer can get you a free Thanksgiving dinner on eligible food at Walmart

Ibotta is offering a stellar 100% cash back on 9 Thanksgiving dinner items at Walmart. Here's how to get this offer before time runs out.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

If you’re gearing up for Thanksgiving grocery shopping, Ibotta is running a stellar promotion that can get you a free Thanksgiving dinner: Get 100% cash back on nine food items, like turkey and gravy, when you shop at Walmart now through November 25, while supplies last.

According to Ibotta’s website, the eligible items have been selected to feed a family of five, though your needs may vary. Thankfully, Ibotta has tons of other offers on Thanksgiving essentials that you can take advantage of.

In order to get a free Thanksgiving meal for your family, you’ll need to add the eligible offers to your Ibotta account before you shop. And if you already went grocery shopping or simply prefer to purchase different items, you could always redeem these offers now and donate them to a family in need of holiday cheer.

Here’s what items qualify for the 100% cash back offer and how you can start saving now.

What food items qualify for 100% cash back

If you want to earn 100% cash back on your turkey-day dinner, here are the items you’ll need to purchase:

  1. Butterball Turkey Breast Roast: $9.98 cash back
  2. McCormick Gravy, 0.87 oz pouch: $1.12 cash back [SOLD OUT]
  3. Great Value Stuffing Mix, 6 oz: $0.82 cash back
  4. Idahoan Mashed Potatoes, 8 oz pouch: $1.88 cash back
  5. Campbell’s Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup, 10.5 oz can: $0.98 cash back
  6. Great Value Cranberry Sauce, 14 oz: $0.98 cash back
  7. Great Value Green Beans, 12 oz: $1.34 cash back
  8. French’s Crispy Fried Onions, 2.8 oz: $1.92 cash back [SOLD OUT]
  9. Coca-Cola, 2 Liter Bottle: $1.89 cash back

The maximum value of this offer is $20.91. Remember that supplies are limited and you’ll need to activate the offer prior to shopping.

We’ve marked some items that are already sold out, so you technically miss out on the full Thanksgiving dinner offer at Walmart, but you still earn 100% cash back on all available items. You also have the opportunity to save on other Thanksgiving essentials, such as pecans and butter, at more merchants, including Walmart, Target and ShopRite.

How to earn the free Thanksgiving dinner offer

  1. Download Ibotta: You can get the app on your phone or the browser extension on your computer.
  2. Add offers: Add the free Thanksgiving dinner offers to your Ibotta account.
  3. Shop and earn: Shop at Walmart in-store with the Ibotta app. Or, link your Walmart Pickup & Delivery account to shop online with the browser extension.

Maximize savings with a grocery rewards card

If you want to double up on savings, consider paying with a grocery rewards card that earns cash back. While most grocery cards exclude Walmart from qualifying for the elevated rewards rate, there are a handful of cards that provide up to 5% cash back on your Walmart shopping.

Right now, Walmart is a bonus category for the Chase Freedom Flex℠, allowing you to earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in spending after you activate (then 1%). Check out the Chase Freedom cash-back calendar.

Another option is the Capital One® Walmart Rewards™ Card or the Walmart Rewards™ Card, which offer new cardholders 5% back on in-store purchases when using Walmart Pay for the first 12 months after approval (then 2%). Both cards also offer 5% back at Walmart.com and on the Walmart app.

The cash back you earn with your credit card is in addition to Ibotta’s 100% cash back offer.

