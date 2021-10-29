Last chance: Score up to 125,000 points and a free hotel stay with these Marriott Bonvoy credit cards

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

With the weather getting colder and the leaves falling, fall is undoubtedly in full swing. And while some might enjoy the new autumnal weather, others might be itching for a vacation to escape it. A hotel credit card is a good tool to turn to for all your getaway needs: You can earn generous rewards on your spending and cash them in for hotel or resort stays at certain chains. If you move fast, new cardholders signing up for a Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card or Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card can also take advantage of generous welcome offers: Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card: Earn 60,000 points when you spend $2,000 within the first three months of card membership.

Earn 60,000 points when you spend $2,000 within the first three months of card membership. Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card: Earn 125,000 points and a free hotel stay (that's worth up to 50,000 points) at a Marriott hotel when you spend $5,000 within the first three months of card membership. Both welcome bonus offers end on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2021.

Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn up to 14X total points for every $1 spent at over 7,000 participating Marriott Bonvoy ® hotels, 2X points on other travel purchases (from airfare to taxis and trains) and 1X point on all other purchases

Welcome bonus For a limited time, earn 60,000 Bonus Points after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn up to 17X total points for every $1 spent at over 7,000 participating Marriott Bonvoy ® hotels and 2X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus For a limited time, earn 125,000 bonus points and 1 free night award (value up to 50,000 points) after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

These two Marriott Bonvoy cards are a great payment option when traveling abroad because neither have any foreign transaction fees. The two credit cards also offer cardholders the opportunity to earn double-digit rewards on stays at over 7,000 Marriott properties internationally, with popular brands like Westin, Sheraton and The Ritz-Carlton. Below, Select further breaks down the rewards programs and perks of both Bonvoy credit cards, plus how cardholders can redeem their Marriott Bonvoy points.

Marriott Bonvoy Bold and Boundless rewards

Cardholders can earn more rewards with the Bonvoy Boundless than with the Bonvoy Bold, but you'll pay a $95 annual fee. With the Bonvoy Boundless, you can earn up to 17X points per dollar with your Marriott stays: Earn up to 10X points from being a Marriott Bonvoy member, 1X points from Silver Elite Status and 6X points for stays at hotels participating with Marriott Bonvoy. You'll also earn 2X points on all other eligible purchases. Bonvoy Bold cardholders, on the other hand, can earn up to 14X points per dollar when staying at Marriott hotels: 3X points for stays at hotels participating with Marriott Bonvoy, earn up to 10X points from being a Marriott Bonvoy member and 1X points from Silver Elite Status. Bold accountholders also earn 2X points on general travel purchases, such as airfare or trains, and 1X points on all other eligible purchases. The Bonvoy Boundless' annual fee will pay for itself with the free anniversary night reward credit you get — it's worth up to 35,000 points. Many credit card enthusiasts estimate the redemption value for Marriott Bonvoy points to be 0.7 cents each. That means the anniversary credit could be worth around $245, or more than double the card's annual fee. Before signing up for either card, first make sure you qualify since both are issued by Chase. The Chase 5/24 rule means you likely won't be approved if you've signed up for five or more personal credit cards in the past 24 months regardless of the issuer.

Marriott Bonvoy Bold and Boundless perks

If you're an avid traveler, you know how annoying it can be when your flight gets delayed or your luggage gets lost. Cardholders will get a lot of useful travel perks with the Bonvoy Bold and Bonvoy Boundless, such as baggage delay insurance, lost luggage reimbursement and trip delay reimbursement. These perks may come in handy if you run into any difficulties when on the go. With baggage delay insurance, you'll get reimbursed for essential purchases if your bag is lost for more than six hours. The lost luggage reimbursement will give you up to $3,000 per passenger if you or an immediate family member have luggage that is lost or damaged by the carrier. And lastly, if your travel carrier is delayed more than 12 hours or overnight, you and your family are covered for unreimbursed expenses, such as meals and lodging, up to $500 per ticket.

How to redeem your Marriott Bonvoy points

When it comes to actually redeeming your Marriott Bonvoy points, you can use them for staying at Marriott hotels or you can transfer them to one of the 40-plus different partner airlines Marriott has, such as Delta SkyMiles®, Air Canada Aeroplan and Alaska Airlines. If you plan on redeeming your points for free hotel stays, you can use the reward chart to help you understand what types of hotels you can stay at, ranging from category 1 to category 5 (category 5 being the most luxurious). A major perk of using your points to redeem hotel stays is that cardholders get the fifth night free after they've purchased four nights. If you opt to transfer your points to a partner airline, you might want to wait until you've accumulated more than 60,000 points — if you transfer more than 60,000 points to an airline, you'll get an additional 5,000 points. The redemption value is 3X Marriott Bonvoy points for 1X airline mile for most programs. This means that if you transferred 70,000 points, you would get nearly 25,000 airline miles. Regardless of how you choose to redeem your points, there are a number of ways you can use your Marriott Bonvoy points to finance your travel, whether it's for a hotel stay or a flight. Marriott Bonvoy points do not expire, but you must use your card to make some purchases every 24 months.

Bottom Line

If you're planning on traveling in the near future and are loyal to the Marriott brand, you might consider snagging the welcome bonuses while they last. The current welcome bonus on the Bonvoy Boundless could be worth $1,225 if the points are redeemed at 0.7 cents per point. This card also comes with the free anniversary night, which is worth more than the $95 annual fee. If you don't want to pay an annual fee, the Bonvoy Bold comes with a welcome bonus worth around $420 if the points are redeemed at 0.7 cents per point. Both cards also come with useful travel benefits in the often event that you lose your luggage or your flight gets delayed.

