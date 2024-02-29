Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

New Marriott Bonvoy American Express credit card welcome bonus offers — earn up to 185,000 points

Two of Marriott Bonvoy's credit cards have new welcome bonus offers, but only for a limited time.

thumbnail
Andreina Rodriguez@/in/andreina-rodriguez-33b505134@andreina_rodrgz
Share

If you're looking to stock up points for future Marriott hotel stays, you may be in luck.  

For a limited time, Marriott is offering one of the highest welcome bonus offers we've seen for new cardholders of the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express Card and the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express Card. Cardholders of the Bevy card can earn 155,000 points (a value of around $1,240), while cardholders of the Brilliant card can earn 185,000 points (a value of around $1,480).

If you love to travel and want to dive into the world of Marriott's points and loyalty program (which can give you access to discounted stays, free upgrades, and more), then these welcome offers are an excellent jumping-on point.  

Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    6X Marriott Bonvoy® points for each dollar of eligible purchases at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy; 4X points at restaurants worldwide and U.S. supermarkets (on up to $15,000 in combined purchases at restaurants and U.S. supermarkets per calendar year, then 2X points).

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 155,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases within the first 6 months of Card Membership.

  • Annual fee

    $250

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    20.99% - 29.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees. Terms apply.

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 6X Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar of eligible purchases at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy®. 3X points at restaurants worldwide and on flights booked directly with airlines. 2X points on all other eligible purchases.

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 185,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you use your new Card to make $6,000 in purchases within the first 6 months of Card Membership. 

  • Annual Fee

    $650

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    20.99% - 29.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

Marriott Bonvoy card welcome offers

The Bonvoy Bevy Card and the Bonvoy Brilliant Card both offer compelling bonus offers, yet their value and benefits vary significantly.  

The Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card welcome bonus and perks 

The Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card is offering 155,000 Marriott Bonvoy points for new cardholders after you spend $5,000 in eligible purchases within the first six months of account opening. Travel rewards experts generally value Marriott points around 0.8 cents, so you'd earn about $1,240 towards Marriott hotel stays. That's also up from the Bevy card's usual 85,000 bonus points offering.  

The Bonvoy Bevy card comes with an annual fee of $250 (see rates and fees), along with benefits such as: 

  • An annual free night award (at hotels costing up to 50,000 points per night) after spending $15,000 in purchases on the card in a calendar year 
  • Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status (perks include late checkout and potential room upgrades) and 15 elite night credits each year (which help you qualify for higher tiers of elite status)
  • 1,000 bonus points per paid eligible stay booked directly through Marriott Bonvoy 
  • Terms apply 

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card welcome bonus and perks 

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card welcome bonus offer is slightly higher than the Bevy card with 185,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after spending $6,000 in eligible purchases within the first six months of account opening. 185,000 points are worth around $1,480, and this bonus is almost double its original 95,000-point offering,

With an annual fee of $650 (see rates and fees), the Bonvoy Brilliant card comes with a more robust set of perks including: 

  • $25 per month in statement credits for eligible purchases at restaurants worldwide 
  • An annual free night award (at hotels costing up to 85,000 points per night)  
  • Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status (perks may include room upgrades or late checkout) and 25 elite night credits each year (which help you qualify for higher levels of elite status)
  • Statement credits for Global Entry ($100) or TSA PreCheck® (up to $85) 
  • Terms apply 

What these bonuses can get you

To put this offering into perspective, let's say you're looking to book a stay in Miami. For four nights at the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay Hotel in early June, you can get a room with a king bed for up to 194,000 points in total (48,000 points for the first three nights and 50,000 points for the fourth night) or roughly $1,552. That means you'd only have to pay about $72 out of pocket if you were to use the Brilliant card's welcome bonus offer, or $312 with the Bevy card.

On the other hand, if you're looking for more of an escape somewhere like Hawaii, you can score two nights at the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua in Maui in early June for up to 186,000 points (94,000 points the first night and 92,000 the second night), or $1,488 in total. That means you'd only pay out of pocket $8 with the Brilliant card's welcome bonus, or $248 with the Bevy card.

Marriott Bonvoy credit cards welcome bonus eligibility 

Like other cards issued by American Express, the Bevy and Brilliant cards come with certain restrictions around who can earn a welcome bonus. For example, Amex won't let you open more than two of its cards within 90 days — and if you can't open a card, you certainly can't qualify for its welcome bonus.

Amex also only allows you to earn a welcome bonus once per card per lifetime, so if you've had that specific card before, you won't be able to earn the welcome bonus again.  

In addition to the restrictions set by Amex, each card has its own rules for qualifying for its welcome bonus.  

Marriott Brilliant card bonus restrictions

To qualify for this card's welcome bonus offer, you must not:

  • Already have or have had the Bonvoy Brilliant card 
  • Have or have had the Starwood Preferred Guest® American Express Luxury Card or previous versions of these cards 
  • Have or have had the Chase Ritz-Carlton® Credit Card in the last 30 days 
  • Have opened the Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card and Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card in the last 90 days
  • Have received a welcome bonus or upgrade offer from the Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card or Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card in the last 24 months 

Marriot Bevy card bonus restrictions

If you want to earn the Marriott Bevy card bonus, you must not: 

  • Already have or have had the Bonvoy Bevy card 
  • Have or have had the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card 
  • Have or have had any of the following cards in the last 30 days: Chase Ritz-Carlton Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card or several cards that are no longer available to new applicants 
  • Have opened the Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card or Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card in the last 90 days
  • Have received a welcome bonus or upgrade offer from the Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card or Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card in the last 24 months
Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every personal finance article is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of financial productsWhile CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics.

Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cardsbanking and money, and follow us on TikTokFacebookInstagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
