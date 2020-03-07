What is a medical credit card—and should I use one?

In an age of coronavirus chaos and flu season, your trips to the doctor this time of year may be more frequent than usual. Or maybe you have an upcoming dental or vision procedure that you know will be costly. Whatever the case, expensive medical treatments can easily add up.

Depending on your insurance and what deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs you may be responsible for, it's possible your doctor recommends a medical credit card, such as CareCredit, AccessOne MedCard or the Wells Fargo Health Advantage, to cover the hefty bill.

But while these healthcare credit cards appear to offer special financing, they aren't the best way to fund your well-being.

"A medical credit card is really nothing more than a credit card marketed toward medical providers and consumers with a medical use in mind," financial educator Thomas Nitzsche, of Money Management International, Inc (a 501(c)(3) nonprofit member of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling), tells CNBC Select.

Just like other types of credit, medical credit cards typically come with a promotional introductory interest rate period for the first six to 18 months. And like other types of credit cards, the interest rate typically shoots up into the 20% to 29% APR range once the promotion expires.