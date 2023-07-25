Get a first look at Delta's newest Sky Club at New York's JFK airport

Delta Air Lines has been investing heavily in modernizing and expanding its network of Sky Club airport lounges. The airline has been opening new lounges and renovating existing lounges across the nation. On Tuesday, July 25, Delta opened its doors to a brand-new lounge at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK). The opening comes a few months after the Atlanta-based carrier consolidated its operations to Terminal 4 and is its second full-fledged lounge in the terminal. With seating for more than 250 guests across nearly 14,000 square feet, the new Concourse A outpost should help alleviate the overcrowding issues that frequent travelers experienced at the Concourse B Sky Club. Additionally, the airline is still planning to open a business-class-only Delta One lounge at JFK in 2024. Below, CNBC Select shares a first look at the new space and explains how you can get access to Delta lounges.

What to expect at the new JFK Delta Sky Club

The new Delta Sky Club is located in Concourse A of JFK's Terminal 4. It is open from 5 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily. In addition to Delta, the terminal is home to a number of SkyTeam partner airlines, such as AeroMexico, LATAM and Virgin Atlantic. After checking in at either one of the self-serve kiosks or with an agent, you'll be directed up the escalator or stairs to the lounge itself. Guests are then greeted by a light-filled space that feels modern and sophisticated.

Benji Stawski / CNBC

The ambiance is warm and inviting. The rich color scheme — shiny golds, deep blues and calming grays — and variety of upscale textures and materials help make the lounge feel more like a high-end hotel lobby than an airport holding room.

Benji Stawski / CNBC

The lounge offers a range of comfortable seating options, including armchairs and sofas to relax, tables and chairs to work and high-top seating ideal for enjoying a pre-flight refreshment. Together with the Concourse B Sky Club, Delta's two lounges can now accommodate over 800 guests simultaneously at JFK.

Benji Stawski / CNBC

The centerpiece of the lounge is a grand 360-degree bar — a first for the Sky Club network. Guests can order a range of complimentary beers, wines and spirits or splurge on a menu of premium drinks, including some notable Champagnes like Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame for $249 or 16,600 Delta SkyMiles per bottle and Moët & Chandon Impérial for $99 or 6,600 SkyMiles per bottle.

Benji Stawski / CNBC

Another notable feature of the lounge is the Sky Deck. The covered outdoor terrace offers sweeping views of the tarmac and is heated, allowing for year-round access.

Benji Stawski / CNBC

Other amenities include four soundproof Framery phone booths, including one that is wheelchair accessible, which are perfect for video conferencing. But even if you choose to work from elsewhere in the lounge, you'll still have access to fast Wi-Fi and most seats have built-in power outlets, as well as USB-A and USB-C power ports. There is also a dedicated customer service desk to assist guests during irregular operations. Unfortunately, there are no showers, but Claude Roussel, Managing Director of Delta Sky Clubs, tells CNBC Select that's because this concourse primarily serves domestic flights.

Benji Stawski / CNBC

Guests will also notice nods to New York City and its history throughout the lounge. For instance, the artwork was curated by local artists and there's a tucked-away seating area to evoke the feeling of a classic speakeasy.

Benji Stawski / CNBC

As a part of its Local Flavor program, Delta partnered with Elyssa Heller, founder and CEO of Edith's Eatery & Grocery in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, to showcase some signature dishes like brisket hash sandwiches, labneh parfait and its vegan Iced Café Slushie. Other hot and cold buffet items include roasted chicken, garden orzo pasta, various salads and sandwiches, as well as lighter bites like veggies, cheese and charcuterie. Needless to say, guests won't go hungry.

Benji Stawski / CNBC

Who can access Delta Sky Clubs?

The easiest way to access any Delta Sky Club is by carrying the right credit card. There are a number of American Express cards that provide cardholders with Delta Sky Club access when traveling on a same-day flight that is operated or marketed by Delta, including:

The Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 on purchases on the Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.

Annual fee $695

Intro APR None

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit Needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels on amextravel.com and 1X points for each dollar you spend on eligible purchases. Also, earn 1.5X points (that's an extra half point per dollar) on eligible purchases at US construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on purchases of $5,000 or more everywhere else, on up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year.

Welcome bonus Earn 120,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months of card membership

Annual fee $695

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR 19.24% - 27.24% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.

Welcome bonus Earn 85,000 bonus miles after you spend $6,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.

Annual fee $550

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR 20.74%-29.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X miles per dollar spent on eligible Delta purchases. After you spend $150,000 on your card in a calendar year, you earn 1.5 miles per dollar (that's an extra half mile per dollar) on eligible purchases the rest of the year. If your purchase qualifies for a category that has a higher mileage accelerator, only the higher accelerator will apply (ex. you would earn 3X miles on purchases made directly with Delta instead of 1.5X).

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 100,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $6,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Card Membership. Offer Ends 8/2/23.

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.74% - 29.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X miles on Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels; 2X miles at restaurants worldwide including takeout and delivery in the U.S., and at U.S. supermarkets; 1X miles on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 85,000 bonus miles after you spend $4,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.

Annual fee $250

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.74%-29.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta and on every eligible dollar spent on purchases made directly with hotels. Earn more miles on big purchases with 1.5 miles per dollar on single eligible purchases of $5,000 or more (that's an extra half mile per dollar), up to 50,000 additional miles per year. If your purchase qualifies for a category that has a higher mileage accelerator, only the higher accelerator will apply (ex. you would earn 3X miles on purchases made directly with Delta and hotels instead of 1.5X). 1X mile on every eligible dollar spent on other purchases.

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 90,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $4,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Card Membership. Offer Ends 8/2/23

Annual fee $250

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.74% - 29.74% Variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bottom line

The new Concourse A Sky Club is a much-welcomed addition for Delta flyers traveling through JFK. Whether you're looking to grab a bite, need a place to get work done or want some fresh air before your flight, the new Sky Club has it all. Best of all, with the right credit card, it's relatively easy to access this lounge — and others within Delta's network. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

For rates and fees of The Platinum Card® from American Express, click here. For rates and fees of The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, click here. For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.