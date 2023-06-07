Your credit card's airport lounge benefit just became more valuable: 60+ Plaza Premium lounges rejoin Priority Pass

The easiest and most affordable way to access airport lounges is by carrying the right credit card.

Some of the best travel credit cards come with a Priority Pass membership that gets you access to 1,300+ airport lounges. And now, this benefit is becoming even more valuable.

Priority Pass has announced that members will regain access to 63 Plaza Premium lounges around the globe. These lounges were removed from the Priority Pass network in 2021 and with their return, members will have new options for relaxing at airports from Singapore to Orlando and dozens of locations in between.

Here's what you need to know about how to access these lounges and when they'll be available to Priority Pass members.