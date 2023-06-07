Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

More details
Novo Business Checking
Learn More
Terms Apply
Novo Business Checking
Thousands of dollars in exclusive perks plus, no hidden fees
Earn more with a high yield savings account
Learn More
Terms Apply
Earn more with a high yield savings account
Fed rate hikes can mean higher rates on savings accounts
Rocket Mortgage
Learn More
Terms Apply
Rocket Mortgage
Rates could continue to rise - look into refinancing with one of our top picks.
Find the best credit card for you
Learn More
Terms Apply
Find the best credit card for you
Looking for a card that offers cash back or travel rewards? Check out our marketplace.
Chime
Learn More
Terms Apply
Chime
Get paid early with direct deposit and pay no overdraft, transfer, or minimum balance fees
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links. Read more about Select on CNBC and on NBC News, and click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Credit Cards

Your credit card's airport lounge benefit just became more valuable: 60+ Plaza Premium lounges rejoin Priority Pass

With the right travel card, you can access over 1,300 airport lounges around the world.

thumbnail
Jason Stauffer
Share
Plaza Premium Lounge, Vancouver International Airport
Source: Plaza Premium

The easiest and most affordable way to access airport lounges is by carrying the right credit card.

Some of the best travel credit cards come with a Priority Pass membership that gets you access to 1,300+ airport lounges. And now, this benefit is becoming even more valuable.

Priority Pass has announced that members will regain access to 63 Plaza Premium lounges around the globe. These lounges were removed from the Priority Pass network in 2021 and with their return, members will have new options for relaxing at airports from Singapore to Orlando and dozens of locations in between.

Here's what you need to know about how to access these lounges and when they'll be available to Priority Pass members.

Credit cards with Priority Pass lounge access

You can purchase a Priority Pass membership for $99 to $469 per year. However, the paid memberships pale in comparison to the Priority Pass access you get with premium cards such as The Platinum Card® from American Express, Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve®.

The highest tier of paid Priority Pass access grants the member unlimited lounge visits for no additional cost, but guest visits are $35 each. With the previously mentioned cards, the cardmember gets unlimited lounge visits for themselves and at least two guests. While these cards all have significant annual fees, they have other benefits, such as generous statement credits, that can help offset all or part of the cost.

The Platinum Card® from American Express offers a variety of statement credits worth over $1,500 annually when fully maximized, including up to $200 in airline fee credit, up to $200 Uber credit, up to $240 in digital entertainment credit and up to $155 in Walmart+ credit. In addition to Priority Pass lounges, cardholders can also access Amex Centurion Lounges, Delta Sky Clubs when flying Delta Air Lines and more. (Enrollment is required for select benefits.) Terms apply.

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 on purchases on the Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.

  • Annual fee

    $695

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    See Pay Over Time APR

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit Needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve and Capital One Venture X both come with annual travel credits worth up to $300, among other useful benefits like unlimited access to Chase Sapphire Lounges by The Club and Capital One Lounges, respectively.

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Learn More
On Chase’s secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

  • Annual fee

    $550

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    22.24% - 29.24% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent

Terms apply.

 

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Learn More
Information about the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    10 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars, 5 Miles per dollar on flights when booked via Capital One Travel; unlimited 2X miles on all other eligible purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $395

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    21.74% - 28.74% variable APR

  • Balance transfer fee

    0% at the regular transfer APR

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent

Terms apply.

Prior to this announcement, American Express and Capital One already had their own partnerships with Plaza Premium so Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders and other Priority Pass members will benefit from this the most.

Plaza Premium lounges joining Priority Pass

Plaza Premium lounges will become available to Priority Pass members throughout June 2023.

The first batch of locations opened to Priority Pass members on June 6, including six lounges in the U.S. and Canada — Dallas Fort Worth International, Orlando International, Toronto Lester B. Pearson International, Vancouver International, Edmonton International and Winnipeg J.A.Richardson International. Additional locations include:

  • Dubai International
  • Edinburgh International
  • Hong Kong Chek Lap Kok International
  • Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International
  • Jeddah King A Aziz International
  • London Gatwick
  • London Heathrow
  • Phnom Penh International
  • Siem Reap Angkor International
  • Singapore Changi International
  • And more

The rest of the lounges will join on June 20, including locations at the following airports:

  • Adelaide International
  • Beijing Daxing International
  • Brisbane International
  • Helsinki Vantaa
  • Kuala Lumpur International
  • Melbourne
  • Rome Fiumicino
  • Sydney Kingsford Smith
  • Taipei Songshan
  • And more

Plaza Premium Lounges generally offer a range of seating options, complimentary food and drinks and Wi-Fi. Some locations offer additional amenities like showers and private rest areas. Note that this partnership does not extend to Virgin Atlantic Clubhouses, which are managed but not operated by Plaza Premium.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter!

Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bottom line

Plaza Premium airport lounges are rejoining the Priority Pass network. This gives Priority Pass members access to over 60 additional locations.

One of the best ways to get a Priority Pass membership is through a credit card. Premium cards such as The Platinum Card from American Express, Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve provide generous airport lounge benefits and statement credits that help offset their annual fees.

Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cardsbanking and money, and follow us on TikTokFacebookInstagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

For rates and fees of the The Platinum Card® from American Express, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
FreshBooks
Learn More
Terms Apply
FreshBooks
FreshBooks accounting software allows you to easily upload receipts (including mileage) and create invoices
FICO® Basic, Advanced and Premier
Learn More
Terms Apply
FICO® Basic, Advanced and Premier
Up to $1 million identity theft insurance plus, dark web scans for Advanced and Premier plans
Latest