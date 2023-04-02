Your personal finance glossary: 13 common financial terms you need to know

Figuring out how to handle your money can be stressful enough without personal finance jargon getting in your way. Knowing the definitions behind words such as "amortization," "deductible," or "mutual fund" will give you a better grasp of how important financial tools such as mortgages, insurance policies and investments work. And while you'll never understand everything, having a grasp on a few basic concepts can help you ask better questions and hone in on better answers. So if you'd like to know the difference between stocks and bonds or how an insurance deductible works, you've come to the right place.

13 common personal finance terms you need to know

Below, CNBC Select defines common personal finance terms that will help better navigate your own money matters. Amortization Amortization is the repayment of a loan with fixed payments over the life of the loan. There are two main types of amortized loans: fully amortized loans and partially amortized loans. A fully amortized loan is completely paid off at the end of the loan term and the payment never changes. Most mortgages, auto loans and personal loans, are fully amortized loans. A partially amortized loan isn't paid off by the regular monthly payments and requires a large lump-sum payment (balloon payment) at the end to repay the loan balance. Partially amortized loans are more common in business or commercial lending. Regardless of your loan's amortization schedule, it's important to shop around for the best deal. This is especially true when you're looking for a mortgage. Be sure to compare both the interest rate and the fees. You may find the best deal with a lender that charges fewer fees, like Ally. Ally doesn't charge application fees, origination fees, processing fees or underwriting fees, which can save you on your upfront closing costs.

Mutual fund A mutual fund is an investment fund that is typically actively managed, which means investments within the fund are bought and sold in an attempt to outperform the markets. Mutual funds and index funds are similar because you are investing in a variety of stocks or other assets. However, because they are actively managed, mutual funds typically charge you higher fees. Secured loan A secured loan is a type of loan that is backed by an asset the borrower owns, which is known as collateral. If the borrower stops paying the loan, the lender can take ownership of the asset to recoup their losses. Common types of secured loans are auto loans and home loans. Secured loans are less risky for the lender than unsecured loans and typically have lower interest rates. Stocks Stocks are a type of investment that gives you partial ownership in a company. Stocks increase or decrease in price based on market factors. Some stocks pay dividends, which is a share of the company's profits that is paid to stockholders. By owning a stock, you may also have the ability to vote on certain company decisions, like the board of directors election or company mergers and acquisitions. Unsecured loan An unsecured loan is a type of loan that isn't backed by any of the borrower's assets. Unsecured loans are riskier for lenders because there is no collateral the lender can claim if the borrower stops making payments, so these types of loans tend to have higher interest rates. Common unsecured loans include credit cards, personal loans and student loans.

Bottom line

Understanding fundamental personal finance terms can go a long way toward helping you make informed decisions with your money. By understanding the difference between a secured and unsecured loan (for example), you increase your chances of finding the best type of loan to help you achieve your goals. And knowing the differences between index funds and mutual funds increases your chances of picking a better long-term investment.

