Premium credit cards can net you hundreds of dollars in value but have high annual fees — should you open one?
Here’s how to decide if a premium credit card is right for you.
There's a lot of credit card advice available online, and the number of credit card options can feel overwhelming. One type of credit card that comes up often is luxury and premium credit cards.
Premium credit cards can come with elite perks like airport lounge access, automatic elite status, extra-large welcome bonuses and insurance protections for things like trip delays, extended warranty and more.
The perks come with a high price tag, however. Many automatically assume the annual fee for a luxury credit card isn't worth it, while others happily pay the fee each year.
Below, CNBC Select compares some of the most popular premium credit cards on the market to highlight what benefits you can expect as a cardholder and help you decide whether a luxury credit card deserves a spot in your wallet.
What are the best premium credit cards?
Here's a quick overview of the top premium credit cards that promise luxury perks and can help you maximize your earnings. There are additional, co-branded luxury credit cards available, but we didn't consider those for this comparison as many of their perks are limited to their respective brands.
- The Platinum Card® from American Express: Earn 80,000 bonus Membership Rewards® points after spending $6,000 within the first six months of card membership. Terms apply.
- Chase Sapphire Reserve®: Earn 60,000 bonus Ultimate Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening
- Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card: Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening
- U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite® Card: Earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $4,500 in the first 90 days of account opening
- Bank of America® Premium Rewards® Elite Credit Card: Earn 50,000 online bonus points after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days from account opening
The Platinum Card® from American Express
Rewards
Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 on purchases on the Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.
Annual fee
$695
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit Needed
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees, terms apply.
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Rewards
Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025
Welcome bonus
Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
Annual fee
$550
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
21.74% - 28.74% variable
Balance transfer fee
5%, minimum $5
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent
Terms apply.
Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
Rewards
10 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars, 5 Miles per dollar on flights when booked via Capital One Travel; unlimited 2X miles on all other eligible purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$395
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
21.74% - 28.74% variable APR
Balance transfer fee
0% at the regular transfer APR
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent
Terms apply.
U.S. Bank Altitude® Reserve Visa Infinite® Card
Rewards
5X points on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked through the Altitude Rewards Center; 3X points on every $1 on eligible travel and mobile wallet spending
Welcome bonus
Earn 50,000 bonus points (worth about $750 in travel) after spending $4,500 within the first 90 days of account opening
Annual fee
$400
Intro APR
N/A
Regular APR
21.99% to 28.99% (Variable)
Balance transfer fee
3% of the amount of each transfer, with a $5 minimum
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.
Bank of America® Premium Rewards® Elite Credit Card
Rewards
Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all other purchases.
Welcome bonus
Receive 50,000 online bonus points — a $500 value — after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
Annual fee
$550
Intro APR
N/A
Regular APR
19.74% - 26.74% variable
Balance transfer fee
3% of the amount of each transaction
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Information about the Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.
Access airport lounges
At first glance, the cards' airport lounge benefits appear similar. Each card touts a Priority Pass membership, which you can use to visit more than 1,300 airport lounges around the world. The differences among the cards lie in the number of lounge visits you receive, how many guests you can bring and whether you can visit other facilities like affiliated airport restaurants and spas.
The U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve is the most restrictive in that it limits your Priority Pass lounge visits to just four per year. You have an allowance for one guest on each visit, and you'll pay per-visit costs afterward. Meanwhile, the other four cards on our list provide unlimited Priority Pass lounge visits.
With the Bank of America Premium Rewards Elite, you can receive up to three additional Priority Pass memberships, which you can gift to others. Each member can bring up to two complimentary guests into participating lounges, as well.
The Platinum Card from American Express permits up to two complimentary guests at each Priority Pass lounge. You can add up to three authorized users to your card for $175 total (see rates and fees), and these cardholders also get a Priority Pass membership with the same rules on visits and guests. Amex Platinum cardholders also receive complimentary access to Centurion Lounges, Escape Lounges, Plaza Premium Lounges, Delta Sky Clubs (when flying Delta that day) and more through the Global Lounge Collection. However, you can't bring complimentary guests unless you spend at least $75,000 on your card within a calendar year.
Learn more: How to access American Express Centurion Lounges
The Chase Sapphire Reserve also allows up to two complimentary guests on Priority Pass visits. You can add authorized users to your card for $75 each, and they also receive a Priority Pass membership. The Sapphire Reserve's Priority Pass membership stands out for being the only one on this list that grants access to non-lounge airport experiences, such as affiliated restaurants, spas and sleep pods. Plus, Sapphire Reserve cardholders receive unlimited access to Chase Sapphire Lounges and the Sapphire Terrace.
Learn more: How to access Chase Sapphire Lounges
With the Capital One Venture X, you can bring unlimited complimentary guests (subject to lounge capacity) in Priority Pass lounges. Plus, you can add up to four free authorized users, and they get a Priority Pass membership of their own with the same benefits. Venture X cardholders also receive unlimited visits to Capital One and Plaza Premium lounges with up to two complimentary guests on these visits.
Learn more: How to access Capital One Lounges
Enjoy built-in luxury perks
Premium credit card perks can vary from statement credits for certain types of spending to reimbursements for expedited airport security programs, automatic elite status and access to exclusive hotel booking programs that provide elite-like benefits.
The Capital One Venture X has the lowest annual fee of these cards: $395. It provides several benefits to offset that cost, including 10,000 bonus miles on your account anniversary each year and up to $300 in Capital One Travel credits annually. You can receive reimbursement for your Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee, can enroll for elite status with *Hertz and can access the Premier Collection. These hotel bookings provide additional perks like free breakfast every day and a $100 on-property credit to spend during your stay.
With the U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve, you'll pay an annual fee of $400 but can offset this with up to $325 in spending credits annually. These cover purchases in the travel, restaurant, fast food and bar categories. Additionally, you can receive reimbursement for your TSA PreCheck or Global Entry application fee and will have access to the Visa Infinite Luxury Hotel Collection. And if you regularly rent with Audi on demand (formerly Silvercar), you'll receive a discount of up to 30% on rentals of two days or more.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve has a $550 annual fee, and most of that is offset by an easy-to-use $300 annual travel credit that applies broadly. You'll also receive monthly spending credits with DoorDash, Gopuff and Instacart, perks and bonus earnings with Lyft and reimbursement for your application fee to Global Entry or TSA PreCheck. You'll also have access to the Chase Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection.
The Bank of America Premium Rewards Elite also charges $550 annually and provides reimbursement for your Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee. It also provides two annual spending credits totaling up to $450. You can receive up to $300 to offset airline incidental fees, such as checked bag fees and in-flight purchases, and can receive up to $150 annually to cover lifestyle perks like streaming, food delivery or gym expenses. You'll also enjoy two unique perks: a 20% discount on international flights when paying with points and the ability to earn up to 75% more rewards on each purchase through the Bank of America Preferred Rewards program. You'll also have access to the Visa Infinite Luxury Hotel Collection and elite status with multiple rental car programs.
The Platinum Card from American Express offers the most comprehensive list of perks. However, it also has the highest annual fee: $695 (see rates and fees). The card offers over $1,500 worth of annual credits when fully maximized. These include up to $200 for prepaid hotel bookings, up to $200 in Uber Cash, up to $200 to cover airline incidental fees, up to $189 in reimbursement for your annual CLEAR membership, reimbursement for your monthly Walmart+ membership fee and reimbursement for your Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee.
You'll also enjoy complimentary Gold status with Marriott Bonvoy and Hilton Honors, plus complimentary elite status with multiple car rental programs. Plus, Amex Platinum cardmembers have access to two hotel programs: Fine Hotels + Resorts and The Hotel Collection. Note that enrollment is required for some benefits.
Protect your purchases and travels
Premium credit cards provide a range of built-in purchase and travel insurance protections, but the types of coverage and terms vary across cards.
In general, you should know that your trips and purchases are only covered by the protections below if you've paid with the card. Simply having the card in your wallet doesn't activate the protections; making the purchase with that card is what matters.
Here's an overview of the available protections and which cards include them:
|Altitude Reserve
|Amex Platinum*
|Premium Rewards Elite
|Sapphire Reserve
|Venture X
|Trip delay reimbursement
|Yes
|Yes (Underwritten by New Hampshire Insurance Company, an AIG Company)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Trip cancellation/interruption insurance
|Yes
|Yes (Underwritten by New Hampshire Insurance Company, an AIG Company)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Baggage delay reimbursement
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Lost luggage reimbursement
|Yes
|Yes (Underwritten by AMEX Assurance Company)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Emergency evacuation / repatriation of remains
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Travel accident insurance
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Roadside dispatch / assistance
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Rental car collision damage waiver insurance
|Yes, primary
|Yes, secondary (Underwritten by AMEX Assurance Company. Coverage is offered through American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc.)
|Yes, primary
|Yes, primary
|Yes, primary
|Purchase protection
|Yes
|Yes (Underwritten by AMEX Assurance Company)
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Return protection
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|Extended warranty protection
|Yes
|Yes (Underwritten by AMEX Assurance Company)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Travel and emergency assistance services
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes**
|Identity theft protection
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Cellphone protection
|No
|Yes (Underwritten by New Hampshire Insurance Company, an AIG Company)
|No
|No
|Yes
*Eligibility and benefit levels vary by card. Terms, conditions and limitations apply. Visit americanexpress.com/benefitsguide for details. For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the above benefits are provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply
Earn rewards on purchases
Deciding whether premium credit cards are worth it isn't based only on the perks they provide. These cards also should help you earn rewards whenever you use them.
With the U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve, you'll earn 5X on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked in the Altitude Rewards Center, 3X on travel purchases and mobile wallet purchases and 1X on other purchases. Few other cards provide bonus earnings for paying with a mobile wallet, so this can be valuable if you regularly pay with Apple Pay or Google Wallet. Points are worth a flat 1.5 cents apiece toward travel or 1 cent apiece toward cashback and merchandise.
The Platinum Card from American Express earns American Express Membership Rewards® points, which are worth between 0.5 cents and 2 cents apiece. You'll earn 5X on airfare purchased from Amex Travel or directly from airlines (up to $500,000 of these purchases annually, then 1X). You'll also earn 5X on prepaid hotels booked with Amex Travel and 1X on other purchases.
Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders earn Chase Ultimate Rewards® points. These points are worth 1.5 cents apiece when redeemed through Chase Travel, or potentially more when taking advantage of Chase's hotel and airline partners. You'll earn 10X on hotels and car rentals through Chase Travel, with Chase Dining, on Lyft rides (through March 31, 2025) and on Peloton equipment and accessory purchases of $250 or more (through March 31, 2025, up to a maximum of 50,000 bonus points). You'll also earn 5X on flights booked with Chase Travel, 3X on other travel (after exhausting the $300 annual travel credit) and dining 1X on all other purchases.
Capital One Venture X cardholders earn Capital One miles as follows: 10X on hotels and car rentals through Capital One Travel, 5X on flights via Capital One Travel and 2X on other purchases. Miles are worth one cent a piece toward travel or potentially more when you take advantage of Capital One's hotel or airline transfer partners.
Bank of America Premium Rewards Elite cardholders earn 2X on travel and dining and 1.5X on other purchases. These earning rates can be boosted by up to 75% for Preferred Rewards members, however. Depending on your investments and bank account balances with Bank of America or Merrill, you could improve your earning rates to 3.5X on travel and dining and 2.625X on everyday purchases. These points have a fixed value of 1 cent each no matter how you redeem them.
Are premium credit cards worth the fee?
After understanding all of the benefits and rewards structures, you'll notice that there are many similarities across these cards. However, they have some differences, and that may be where you decide which one is right for you — if any.
To decide whether a card is worth its annual fee, first look at the benefits it offers and how much value they add to your life. Will the benefits save you money through spending credits on purchases you already make? Or will you use the benefits simply because they're available — but wouldn't use them otherwise?
If you regularly dine at airports while waiting for flights, access to free food in a lounge can provide considerable savings. Conversely, you may not find value in perks from rideshare apps or food delivery programs if you don't use them regularly.
How do the cards' earning categories align with your spending habits? If you will use a card's bonus categories, the return on spending can justify a card's annual fee. However, if the majority of your spending will fall outside these bonus categories, you may fare better with a good credit card for everyday spending. Those cards tend to have much lower annual fees, as well.
- The Platinum Card from American Express: Best for those who want luxury travel perks, regularly purchase flights and can make use of at least half of the card's spending credits each year to offset the annual fee.
- Chase Sapphire Reserve: Best for earning on dining, travel and other various bonus categories and best for accessing non-lounge airport experiences parts of the Priority Pass network.
- Capital One Venture X: Best for extending perks to authorized users, enjoying some elite perks at a reduced annual fee and earning well on everyday spending.
- U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite Card: Best for those who regularly dine at restaurants, pay with mobile wallets and rent cars.
- Bank of America Premium Rewards Elite Credit Card: Best if you have accounts with Bank of America or are willing to shift your banking relationship in order to be rewarded every time you swipe your card.
Bottom line
Whether you've considered a premium credit card in the past or this is the first time you heard about them, hopefully, this analysis has given you an understanding of the value they can provide in your situation. As long as you can maximize a card's various benefits and spending credits, you'll be able to offset its annual fee and then some. Otherwise, you may have difficulty justifying its hefty price tag.
Keep in mind that premium cards generally require very good to excellent credit. If your credit score is lower, take steps to boost your credit before applying. For instance, you may be able to improve your credit score through *Experian Boost™, which allows you to get credit for on-time phone, utility and streaming service payments.
For rates and fees of the American Express® Platinum Card, please click here.
*Results may vary. Some may not see improved scores or approval odds. Not all lenders use Experian credit files, and not all lenders use scores impacted by Experian Boost.
*Upon enrollment, accessible through the Capital One website or mobile app, eligible cardholders will remain at upgraded status level through December 31, 2024. Please note, enrolling through the normal Hertz Gold Plus Rewards enrollment process (e.g. at Hertz.com) will not automatically detect a cardholder as being eligible for the program and cardholders will not be automatically upgraded to the applicable status tier. Additional terms apply.