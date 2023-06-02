Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

More details
Novo Business Checking
Learn More
Terms Apply
Novo Business Checking
Thousands of dollars in exclusive perks plus, no hidden fees
Earn more with a high yield savings account
Learn More
Terms Apply
Earn more with a high yield savings account
Fed rate hikes can mean higher rates on savings accounts
Rocket Mortgage
Learn More
Terms Apply
Rocket Mortgage
Rates could continue to rise - look into refinancing with one of our top picks.
Find the best credit card for you
Learn More
Terms Apply
Find the best credit card for you
Looking for a card that offers cash back or travel rewards? Check out our marketplace.
Chime
Learn More
Terms Apply
Chime
Get paid early with direct deposit and pay no overdraft, transfer, or minimum balance fees
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links. Read more about Select on CNBC and on NBC News, and click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Credit Cards

Premium credit cards can net you hundreds of dollars in value but have high annual fees — should you open one?

Here’s how to decide if a premium credit card is right for you.

Ryan Smith
Share
pixelfit | E+ | Getty Images

There's a lot of credit card advice available online, and the number of credit card options can feel overwhelming. One type of credit card that comes up often is luxury and premium credit cards

Premium credit cards can come with elite perks like airport lounge access, automatic elite status, extra-large welcome bonuses and insurance protections for things like trip delays, extended warranty and more. 

The perks come with a high price tag, however. Many automatically assume the annual fee for a luxury credit card isn't worth it, while others happily pay the fee each year.

Below, CNBC Select compares some of the most popular premium credit cards on the market to highlight what benefits you can expect as a cardholder and help you decide whether a luxury credit card deserves a spot in your wallet.

What are the best premium credit cards?

Here's a quick overview of the top premium credit cards that promise luxury perks and can help you maximize your earnings. There are additional, co-branded luxury credit cards available, but we didn't consider those for this comparison as many of their perks are limited to their respective brands.

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 on purchases on the Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.

  • Annual fee

    $695

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    See Pay Over Time APR

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit Needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Learn More
On Chase’s secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

  • Annual fee

    $550

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    21.74% - 28.74% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent

Terms apply.

 

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Learn More
Information about the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    10 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars, 5 Miles per dollar on flights when booked via Capital One Travel; unlimited 2X miles on all other eligible purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $395

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    21.74% - 28.74% variable APR

  • Balance transfer fee

    0% at the regular transfer APR

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent

Terms apply.

U.S. Bank Altitude® Reserve Visa Infinite® Card

Learn More
Information about the U.S. Bank Altitude® Reserve Visa Infinite® Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    5X points on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked through the Altitude Rewards Center; 3X points on every $1 on eligible travel and mobile wallet spending

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 50,000 bonus points (worth about $750 in travel) after spending $4,500 within the first 90 days of account opening

  • Annual fee

    $400

  • Intro APR

    N/A

  • Regular APR

    21.99% to 28.99% (Variable)

  • Balance transfer fee

    3% of the amount of each transfer, with a $5 minimum

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.

Bank of America® Premium Rewards® Elite Credit Card

Learn More

  • Rewards

    Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all other purchases.

  • Welcome bonus

    Receive 50,000 online bonus points — a $500 value — after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.

  • Annual fee

    $550

  • Intro APR

    N/A

  • Regular APR

    19.74% - 26.74% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    3% of the amount of each transaction

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

Information about the Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Access airport lounges

At first glance, the cards' airport lounge benefits appear similar. Each card touts a Priority Pass membership, which you can use to visit more than 1,300 airport lounges around the world. The differences among the cards lie in the number of lounge visits you receive, how many guests you can bring and whether you can visit other facilities like affiliated airport restaurants and spas. 

The U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve is the most restrictive in that it limits your Priority Pass lounge visits to just four per year. You have an allowance for one guest on each visit, and you'll pay per-visit costs afterward. Meanwhile, the other four cards on our list provide unlimited Priority Pass lounge visits.

With the Bank of America Premium Rewards Elite, you can receive up to three additional Priority Pass memberships, which you can gift to others. Each member can bring up to two complimentary guests into participating lounges, as well.

The Platinum Card from American Express permits up to two complimentary guests at each Priority Pass lounge. You can add up to three authorized users to your card for $175 total (see rates and fees), and these cardholders also get a Priority Pass membership with the same rules on visits and guests. Amex Platinum cardholders also receive complimentary access to Centurion Lounges, Escape Lounges, Plaza Premium Lounges, Delta Sky Clubs (when flying Delta that day) and more through the Global Lounge Collection. However, you can't bring complimentary guests unless you spend at least $75,000 on your card within a calendar year.

Learn more: How to access American Express Centurion Lounges

Javitouh | Istock | Getty Images

The Chase Sapphire Reserve also allows up to two complimentary guests on Priority Pass visits. You can add authorized users to your card for $75 each, and they also receive a Priority Pass membership. The Sapphire Reserve's Priority Pass membership stands out for being the only one on this list that grants access to non-lounge airport experiences, such as affiliated restaurants, spas and sleep pods. Plus, Sapphire Reserve cardholders receive unlimited access to Chase Sapphire Lounges and the Sapphire Terrace.

Learn more: How to access Chase Sapphire Lounges

With the Capital One Venture X, you can bring unlimited complimentary guests (subject to lounge capacity) in Priority Pass lounges. Plus, you can add up to four free authorized users, and they get a Priority Pass membership of their own with the same benefits. Venture X cardholders also receive unlimited visits to Capital One and Plaza Premium lounges with up to two complimentary guests on these visits.

Learn more: How to access Capital One Lounges

Enjoy built-in luxury perks

Premium credit card perks can vary from statement credits for certain types of spending to reimbursements for expedited airport security programs, automatic elite status and access to exclusive hotel booking programs that provide elite-like benefits. 

The Capital One Venture X has the lowest annual fee of these cards: $395. It provides several benefits to offset that cost, including 10,000 bonus miles on your account anniversary each year and up to $300 in Capital One Travel credits annually. You can receive reimbursement for your Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee, can enroll for elite status with *Hertz and can access the Premier Collection. These hotel bookings provide additional perks like free breakfast every day and a $100 on-property credit to spend during your stay.

With the U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve, you'll pay an annual fee of $400 but can offset this with up to $325 in spending credits annually. These cover purchases in the travel, restaurant, fast food and bar categories. Additionally, you can receive reimbursement for your TSA PreCheck or Global Entry application fee and will have access to the Visa Infinite Luxury Hotel Collection. And if you regularly rent with Audi on demand (formerly Silvercar), you'll receive a discount of up to 30% on rentals of two days or more.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve has a $550 annual fee, and most of that is offset by an easy-to-use $300 annual travel credit that applies broadly. You'll also receive monthly spending credits with DoorDash, Gopuff and Instacart, perks and bonus earnings with Lyft and reimbursement for your application fee to Global Entry or TSA PreCheck. You'll also have access to the Chase Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection.

The Bank of America Premium Rewards Elite also charges $550 annually and provides reimbursement for your Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee. It also provides two annual spending credits totaling up to $450. You can receive up to $300 to offset airline incidental fees, such as checked bag fees and in-flight purchases, and can receive up to $150 annually to cover lifestyle perks like streaming, food delivery or gym expenses. You'll also enjoy two unique perks: a 20% discount on international flights when paying with points and the ability to earn up to 75% more rewards on each purchase through the Bank of America Preferred Rewards program. You'll also have access to the Visa Infinite Luxury Hotel Collection and elite status with multiple rental car programs.

The Platinum Card from American Express offers the most comprehensive list of perks. However, it also has the highest annual fee: $695 (see rates and fees). The card offers over $1,500 worth of annual credits when fully maximized. These include up to $200 for prepaid hotel bookings, up to $200 in Uber Cash, up to $200 to cover airline incidental fees, up to $189 in reimbursement for your annual CLEAR membership, reimbursement for your monthly Walmart+ membership fee and reimbursement for your Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee.

You'll also enjoy complimentary Gold status with Marriott Bonvoy and Hilton Honors, plus complimentary elite status with multiple car rental programs. Plus, Amex Platinum cardmembers have access to two hotel programs: Fine Hotels + Resorts and The Hotel Collection. Note that enrollment is required for some benefits.

Don't miss: How to pick the right premium credit card for your wallet

Protect your purchases and travels

Premium credit cards provide a range of built-in purchase and travel insurance protections, but the types of coverage and terms vary across cards. 

In general, you should know that your trips and purchases are only covered by the protections below if you've paid with the card. Simply having the card in your wallet doesn't activate the protections; making the purchase with that card is what matters.

Here's an overview of the available protections and which cards include them:

Altitude Reserve Amex Platinum* Premium Rewards Elite Sapphire Reserve Venture X
Trip delay reimbursementYesYes (Underwritten by New Hampshire Insurance Company, an AIG Company)YesYesYes
Trip cancellation/interruption insuranceYesYes (Underwritten by New Hampshire Insurance Company, an AIG Company)YesYesYes
Baggage delay reimbursementNoNoYes YesNo
Lost luggage reimbursementYesYes (Underwritten by AMEX Assurance Company)YesYesYes
Emergency evacuation / repatriation of remainsYesNoYesYesNo
Travel accident insuranceYesNoYesYesYes
Roadside dispatch / assistanceNoNoYesYesNo
Rental car collision damage waiver insuranceYes, primaryYes, secondary (Underwritten by AMEX Assurance Company. Coverage is offered through American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc.)Yes, primaryYes, primaryYes, primary
Purchase protectionYesYes (Underwritten by AMEX Assurance Company)NoYesYes
Return protectionYesYesNoNoYes
Extended warranty protectionYesYes (Underwritten by AMEX Assurance Company)YesYesYes
Travel and emergency assistance servicesYesNoNoYesYes**
Identity theft protectionYesNoNoNoNo
Cellphone protectionNoYes (Underwritten by New Hampshire Insurance Company, an AIG Company)NoNoYes

*Eligibility and benefit levels vary by card. Terms, conditions and limitations apply. Visit americanexpress.com/benefitsguide for details. For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the above benefits are provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply

Earn rewards on purchases

Deciding whether premium credit cards are worth it isn't based only on the perks they provide. These cards also should help you earn rewards whenever you use them.

With the U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve, you'll earn 5X on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked in the Altitude Rewards Center, 3X on travel purchases and mobile wallet purchases and 1X on other purchases. Few other cards provide bonus earnings for paying with a mobile wallet, so this can be valuable if you regularly pay with Apple Pay or Google Wallet. Points are worth a flat 1.5 cents apiece toward travel or 1 cent apiece toward cashback and merchandise.

The Platinum Card from American Express earns American Express Membership Rewards® points, which are worth between 0.5 cents and 2 cents apiece. You'll earn 5X on airfare purchased from Amex Travel or directly from airlines (up to $500,000 of these purchases annually, then 1X). You'll also earn 5X on prepaid hotels booked with Amex Travel and 1X on other purchases.

Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders earn Chase Ultimate Rewards® points. These points are worth 1.5 cents apiece when redeemed through Chase Travel, or potentially more when taking advantage of Chase's hotel and airline partners. You'll earn 10X on hotels and car rentals through Chase Travel, with Chase Dining, on Lyft rides (through March 31, 2025) and on Peloton equipment and accessory purchases of $250 or more (through March 31, 2025, up to a maximum of 50,000 bonus points). You'll also earn 5X on flights booked with Chase Travel, 3X on other travel (after exhausting the $300 annual travel credit) and dining 1X on all other purchases.

Capital One Venture X cardholders earn Capital One miles as follows: 10X on hotels and car rentals through Capital One Travel, 5X on flights via Capital One Travel and 2X on other purchases. Miles are worth one cent a piece toward travel or potentially more when you take advantage of Capital One's hotel or airline transfer partners. 

Bank of America Premium Rewards Elite cardholders earn 2X on travel and dining and 1.5X on other purchases. These earning rates can be boosted by up to 75% for Preferred Rewards members, however. Depending on your investments and bank account balances with Bank of America or Merrill, you could improve your earning rates to 3.5X on travel and dining and 2.625X on everyday purchases. These points have a fixed value of 1 cent each no matter how you redeem them.

Find the best credit card for you by reviewing offers in our credit card marketplace or get personalized offers via CardMatch™.

Are premium credit cards worth the fee?

After understanding all of the benefits and rewards structures, you'll notice that there are many similarities across these cards. However, they have some differences, and that may be where you decide which one is right for you — if any.

To decide whether a card is worth its annual fee, first look at the benefits it offers and how much value they add to your life. Will the benefits save you money through spending credits on purchases you already make? Or will you use the benefits simply because they're available — but wouldn't use them otherwise?

If you regularly dine at airports while waiting for flights, access to free food in a lounge can provide considerable savings. Conversely, you may not find value in perks from rideshare apps or food delivery programs if you don't use them regularly.

How do the cards' earning categories align with your spending habits? If you will use a card's bonus categories, the return on spending can justify a card's annual fee. However, if the majority of your spending will fall outside these bonus categories, you may fare better with a good credit card for everyday spending. Those cards tend to have much lower annual fees, as well.

  • The Platinum Card from American Express: Best for those who want luxury travel perks, regularly purchase flights and can make use of at least half of the card's spending credits each year to offset the annual fee.
  • Chase Sapphire Reserve: Best for earning on dining, travel and other various bonus categories and best for accessing non-lounge airport experiences parts of the Priority Pass network.
  • Capital One Venture X: Best for extending perks to authorized users, enjoying some elite perks at a reduced annual fee and earning well on everyday spending.
  • U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite Card: Best for those who regularly dine at restaurants, pay with mobile wallets and rent cars.
  • Bank of America Premium Rewards Elite Credit Card: Best if you have accounts with Bank of America or are willing to shift your banking relationship in order to be rewarded every time you swipe your card. 
Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter!

Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bottom line

Whether you've considered a premium credit card in the past or this is the first time you heard about them, hopefully, this analysis has given you an understanding of the value they can provide in your situation. As long as you can maximize a card's various benefits and spending credits, you'll be able to offset its annual fee and then some. Otherwise, you may have difficulty justifying its hefty price tag.

Keep in mind that premium cards generally require very good to excellent credit. If your credit score is lower, take steps to boost your credit before applying. For instance, you may be able to improve your credit score through *Experian Boost™, which allows you to get credit for on-time phone, utility and streaming service payments.

Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cardsbanking and money, and follow us on TikTokFacebookInstagram and Twitter to stay up to date

For rates and fees of the American Express® Platinum Card, please click here.

*Results may vary. Some may not see improved scores or approval odds. Not all lenders use Experian credit files, and not all lenders use scores impacted by Experian Boost.

*Upon enrollment, accessible through the Capital One website or mobile app, eligible cardholders will remain at upgraded status level through December 31, 2024. Please note, enrolling through the normal Hertz Gold Plus Rewards enrollment process (e.g. at Hertz.com) will not automatically detect a cardholder as being eligible for the program and cardholders will not be automatically upgraded to the applicable status tier. Additional terms apply.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
FreshBooks
Learn More
Terms Apply
FreshBooks
FreshBooks accounting software allows you to easily upload receipts (including mileage) and create invoices
FICO® Basic, Advanced and Premier
Learn More
Terms Apply
FICO® Basic, Advanced and Premier
Up to $1 million identity theft insurance plus, dark web scans for Advanced and Premier plans
Latest