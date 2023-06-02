Premium credit cards can net you hundreds of dollars in value but have high annual fees — should you open one?

There's a lot of credit card advice available online, and the number of credit card options can feel overwhelming. One type of credit card that comes up often is luxury and premium credit cards. Premium credit cards can come with elite perks like airport lounge access, automatic elite status, extra-large welcome bonuses and insurance protections for things like trip delays, extended warranty and more. The perks come with a high price tag, however. Many automatically assume the annual fee for a luxury credit card isn't worth it, while others happily pay the fee each year. Below, CNBC Select compares some of the most popular premium credit cards on the market to highlight what benefits you can expect as a cardholder and help you decide whether a luxury credit card deserves a spot in your wallet.

What are the best premium credit cards?

The Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 on purchases on the Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.

Annual fee $695

Intro APR None

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit Needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.74% - 28.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 10 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars, 5 Miles per dollar on flights when booked via Capital One Travel; unlimited 2X miles on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $395

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.74% - 28.74% variable APR

Balance transfer fee 0% at the regular transfer APR

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

U.S. Bank Altitude® Reserve Visa Infinite® Card Learn More Information about the U.S. Bank Altitude® Reserve Visa Infinite® Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5X points on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked through the Altitude Rewards Center; 3X points on every $1 on eligible travel and mobile wallet spending

Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 bonus points (worth about $750 in travel) after spending $4,500 within the first 90 days of account opening

Annual fee $400

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR 21.99% to 28.99% (Variable)

Balance transfer fee 3% of the amount of each transfer, with a $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.

Bank of America® Premium Rewards® Elite Credit Card Learn More Rewards Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus Receive 50,000 online bonus points — a $500 value — after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.

Annual fee $550

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR 19.74% - 26.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% of the amount of each transaction

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply. Information about the Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Access airport lounges

Javitouh | Istock | Getty Images

The Chase Sapphire Reserve also allows up to two complimentary guests on Priority Pass visits. You can add authorized users to your card for $75 each, and they also receive a Priority Pass membership. The Sapphire Reserve's Priority Pass membership stands out for being the only one on this list that grants access to non-lounge airport experiences, such as affiliated restaurants, spas and sleep pods. Plus, Sapphire Reserve cardholders receive unlimited access to Chase Sapphire Lounges and the Sapphire Terrace. Learn more: How to access Chase Sapphire Lounges With the Capital One Venture X, you can bring unlimited complimentary guests (subject to lounge capacity) in Priority Pass lounges. Plus, you can add up to four free authorized users, and they get a Priority Pass membership of their own with the same benefits. Venture X cardholders also receive unlimited visits to Capital One and Plaza Premium lounges with up to two complimentary guests on these visits. Learn more: How to access Capital One Lounges

Enjoy built-in luxury perks

Protect your purchases and travels

Premium credit cards provide a range of built-in purchase and travel insurance protections, but the types of coverage and terms vary across cards. In general, you should know that your trips and purchases are only covered by the protections below if you've paid with the card. Simply having the card in your wallet doesn't activate the protections; making the purchase with that card is what matters. Here's an overview of the available protections and which cards include them:

Altitude Reserve Amex Platinum* Premium Rewards Elite Sapphire Reserve Venture X Trip delay reimbursement Yes Yes (Underwritten by New Hampshire Insurance Company, an AIG Company) Yes Yes Yes Trip cancellation/interruption insurance Yes Yes (Underwritten by New Hampshire Insurance Company, an AIG Company) Yes Yes Yes Baggage delay reimbursement No No Yes Yes No Lost luggage reimbursement Yes Yes (Underwritten by AMEX Assurance Company) Yes Yes Yes Emergency evacuation / repatriation of remains Yes No Yes Yes No Travel accident insurance Yes No Yes Yes Yes Roadside dispatch / assistance No No Yes Yes No Rental car collision damage waiver insurance Yes, primary Yes, secondary (Underwritten by AMEX Assurance Company. Coverage is offered through American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc.) Yes, primary Yes, primary Yes, primary Purchase protection Yes Yes (Underwritten by AMEX Assurance Company) No Yes Yes Return protection Yes Yes No No Yes Extended warranty protection Yes Yes (Underwritten by AMEX Assurance Company) Yes Yes Yes Travel and emergency assistance services Yes No No Yes Yes** Identity theft protection Yes No No No No Cellphone protection No Yes (Underwritten by New Hampshire Insurance Company, an AIG Company) No No Yes



*Eligibility and benefit levels vary by card. Terms, conditions and limitations apply. Visit americanexpress.com/benefitsguide for details. For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the above benefits are provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply

Earn rewards on purchases

Are premium credit cards worth the fee?

After understanding all of the benefits and rewards structures, you'll notice that there are many similarities across these cards. However, they have some differences, and that may be where you decide which one is right for you — if any. To decide whether a card is worth its annual fee, first look at the benefits it offers and how much value they add to your life. Will the benefits save you money through spending credits on purchases you already make? Or will you use the benefits simply because they're available — but wouldn't use them otherwise? If you regularly dine at airports while waiting for flights, access to free food in a lounge can provide considerable savings. Conversely, you may not find value in perks from rideshare apps or food delivery programs if you don't use them regularly. How do the cards' earning categories align with your spending habits? If you will use a card's bonus categories, the return on spending can justify a card's annual fee. However, if the majority of your spending will fall outside these bonus categories, you may fare better with a good credit card for everyday spending. Those cards tend to have much lower annual fees, as well. The Platinum Card from American Express: Best for those who want luxury travel perks, regularly purchase flights and can make use of at least half of the card's spending credits each year to offset the annual fee.

Chase Sapphire Reserve: Best for earning on dining, travel and other various bonus categories and best for accessing non-lounge airport experiences parts of the Priority Pass network.

Capital One Venture X: Best for extending perks to authorized users, enjoying some elite perks at a reduced annual fee and earning well on everyday spending.

U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite Card: Best for those who regularly dine at restaurants, pay with mobile wallets and rent cars.

Bank of America Premium Rewards Elite Credit Card: Best if you have accounts with Bank of America or are willing to shift your banking relationship in order to be rewarded every time you swipe your card.

Bottom line

Whether you've considered a premium credit card in the past or this is the first time you heard about them, hopefully, this analysis has given you an understanding of the value they can provide in your situation. As long as you can maximize a card's various benefits and spending credits, you'll be able to offset its annual fee and then some. Otherwise, you may have difficulty justifying its hefty price tag. Keep in mind that premium cards generally require very good to excellent credit. If your credit score is lower, take steps to boost your credit before applying. For instance, you may be able to improve your credit score through *Experian Boost™, which allows you to get credit for on-time phone, utility and streaming service payments. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date

