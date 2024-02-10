Betting on the big game? Here's what you need to know about paying taxes on sports bets

Yes, you owe taxes on sports betting wins

The money you win from placing bets on your favorite sports team is considered income, no matter how little. The IRS considers all winnings from gambling fully taxable, whether from a website, app, state lottery, casino, raffle, bingo game, horse race, fantasy football league, poker tournament or just a friendly wager. That includes cash winnings and the fair market value of cars, trips and other prizes, too. If you won at least $600 and 300 times the wager amount, casinos, gambling platforms and online sportsbooks should provide you with IRS Form W-2G (Certain Gambling Winnings). It might be issued on the spot or mailed later, depending on the venue and the amount. Winnings of $5,000 or more may require gambling institutions to withhold federal income taxes, typically 24% of your total. But regardless of what gambling platform you use, it's a good idea to always keep a record of the date and amount of your wins and losses, as well as hold onto any corresponding receipts and documentation. You're still on the hook even if you don't receive a tax form from the place you gambled. Each wager must be reported separately and you can't deduct losses from your gambling income to lower how much you declare. For example, if you lost $600 on a college basketball game but, four months later, won $1,000 on another game, you can't just report the $400 difference. You'd need to report the full $1,000. While you have to report any income from gambling, from $1 to $100,000, the bigger the winning the more attention it will likely attract from the IRS.

Can I deduct losses from sports betting?

Gambling losses can only be deducted if you itemize your return, which can be more of a headache than just taking the standard deduction. If you think your gambling losses, plus other deductions combined, won't be more than the standard deduction for your tax bracket, it might not make sense to write off your gambling losses. If you do decide to itemize your deductions, your gambling losses can't be greater than the sum of your winnings.

How much are taxes on sports betting wins?

Gambling proceeds are considered income and federal income tax rates range from 10% to 37%. How much of your winnings you owe Uncle Sam depends on your tax bracket. Because gambling facilities are required to withhold a flat percentage of your winnings if they're large enough, there may be a difference between the tax withheld and what you owe on your tax return. In addition, depending on where you live and where you gambled, you may also owe state and local taxes. (Check your state's guidelines to find out.)

How to report sports betting wins you had in 2023

Bottom line

Any winnings from a sports bet must be reported as income on your tax return. You can deduct gambling losses, but only if you itemize your deductions and they don't add up to more than your winnings.

