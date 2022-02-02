This credit score is optimal for most Americans, says this CFP

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

An 850 credit score is a coveted achievement for many as it signifies a 'perfect' borrower. But very few Americans are able to attain a perfect credit score, and according to Faron Daugs, CFP, founder & CEO of Harrison Wallace Financial Group, it's really not necessary. In fact, Daugs told Select that an 850 score is "nearly impossible", but reassures consumers there's a solid credit score everyone can achieve to earn the same financial opportunities. Select details what the most optimal credit score is to get the best financial products and interest rates available, how to get your credit score up to snuff and how you can get started today.

Here's the most 'optimal' credit score

All Americans are evaluated based on their FICO credit score, which ranges from 300-850. The higher your score is, the more likely you can get favorable financing options for a home, car or credit card. But Daugs firmly believes that a 850 credit score is an unnecessary benchmark for Americans to reach for. Instead, he says that 760 is the most optimal credit score. Daugs told Select: "The optimal score that will allow you to receive the highest credit limits and lowest interest rates, is actually 760. Once you achieve a 760 (according to FICO) score you will receive the same rates and limits as someone with an 800, 825 or even the ultimate 850." This is a bit contrary to common belief as a 760 credit score is considered "very good", according to Equifax according to its credit score ranges on their website. The ranges are: 300-579: Poor

580-669: Fair

670-739: Good

740-799: Very good

800-850: Excellent By having at least a 'very good' credit score, you're demonstrating to financial institutions that you pay your bills on time, keep your credit utilization rate low and have a healthy length of credit history. And by doing that, a 760 credit score is just as valuable as an 800 or any other higher score when it comes to applying for financing options. In short, everything above 760 is just icing on top.

How to achieve this credit score

Bottom line

