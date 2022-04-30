Venmo Credit Card review: Enjoy up to 3% cash back, plus use it to buy crypto

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

Most people rely on Venmo to instantly send and receive money to their friends and family. However, if you've taken a look at the app's other features you'll notice there's a lot more that the mobile payment service offers — such as the Venmo Credit Card. With the no-annual-fee and contactless Venmo Credit Card, users can take part in a customized rewards program earning them cash back on where they spend the most. From the Venmo app, cardholders can then cash in their rewards to pay their credit card bill, to complete Venmo requests, to pay authorized merchants, to cash out to their bank account and to even buy crypto. In addition to the card being automatically added as a payment method in your Venmo app, you can also use your Venmo Credit Card everywhere Visa® credit cards are accepted. Plus, your friends can easily "Venmo" you or request a payment on the spot by just scanning the QR code on your Venmo Credit Card. Below, Select breaks down the rewards, benefits and fees associated with the Venmo Credit Card to help you decide if it's the right card for you.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

Venmo Credit Card review

Venmo Credit Card Learn More Information about the Venmo Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 3% cash back on the category in which you spend the most, 2% back on the second-highest category and 1% back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR 15.24 to 24.24% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed N/A See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Rewards program that adapts to your spending habits

No foreign transaction fees when traveling outside the U.S. Cons Currently available to a random percentage of Venmo customers who’ve had a Venmo account for at least 30 days and who’ve been active in the last 12 months

No welcome bonus

No introductory APR offer Learn More View More

Benefits and perks

Venmo cardholders earn cash back every month based on their personal spending: they'll automatically earn 3% cash back on the top eligible top spend category, 2% on the next and 1% on the rest. This could look like, for example, earning 3% cash back on groceries, 2% back on bills and utilities and 1% back on everything else, if those were your top spending categories. Eligible spending categories are expansive, including bills and utilities, dining and nightlife, entertainment, gas, grocery, health and beauty, transportation and travel. For those who don't want to wait for the physical Venmo Credit Card to arrive in the mail, Venmo offers instant access once you're approved with a virtual card number. And if your card is compromised, you can reset your virtual card number. Being a part of the Visa network, the Venmo Credit Card also comes with Visa Signature® card benefits, such as zero liability policy, lost or stolen card replacement, emergency cash assistance, Roadside Dispatch® assistance program, travel and emergency assistance services, Visa Luxury Hotel Collection benefits (like room upgrades when available), Audi rental car discounts and 24/7 Visa Concierge to help make reservations, bookings or gift purchases. You can read more about Visa Signature benefits on the Venmo website. Although Venmo doesn't offer a welcome bonus for its credit card, you can see if you are eligible for a special offer by checking the credit card section in your Venmo app.

How to earn and redeem cash back

Earning cash back with the Venmo Credit Card Select calculated how many rewards the average American can earn if they optimize the way they use their Venmo Credit Card. We worked with the location intelligence firm Esri, who provided us with a sample annual spending budget of $22,126. The budget includes six main categories: groceries ($5,174), gas ($2,218), dining out ($3,675), travel ($2,244), utilities ($4,862) and general purchases ($3,953). Here's a breakdown of how much cash back you would earn with the Venmo Credit Card. Groceries (3%): $155

$155 Gas (1%): $22

$22 Dining out (1%): $36

$36 Travel (1%): $22

$22 Utilities (2%): $97

$97 General purchases: $39

$39 Total: $371 With all spending considered, you could end up earning roughly $371 within the first year. Over a five-year period, cardholders could potentially earn $1,855, although the total amount would depend on an individual's annual spending habits. Redeeming Venmo Credit Card cash back Venmo will calculate your cash-back rewards automatically, so keeping track of your own spending is pretty hands-off. Your earned cash back will reflect in your Venmo account at the end of each statement period and your top spending categories reset every month, tailoring to your personal spending. There are a few ways you can redeem your cash back, from using it to make purchases to authorized Venmo merchants, to cashing in to pay your credit card bill or completing Venmo requests. You can also take the cash back and deposit it directly in your bank account. As a bonus, Venmo cardholders interested in digital currency can redeem their cash back rewards to buy crypto. Simply turn on the "purchase crypto" feature through the app and choose between the four cryptocurrency tokens available. Once your cash back is transferred to your Venmo account at the end of every month, Venmo will then use it to automatically purchase crypto without any transaction fee. Users, however, will still incur fees for any crypto purchased or sold outside of the cash-back feature.

Rates and fees

The Venmo Credit Card has a regular variable APR of 15.24% to 24.24%. There is no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees. Late payment fees can be up to $40. Note that, similar to when using other credit cards, the Venmo Credit Card is subject to Venmo's standard 3% fee when used to make person-to-person payments.

Card comparison

If you're considering the Venmo Credit Card, you're likely already an avid user of the Venmo app. But is its credit card the best option out there for earning cash back? Here's how the Venmo Credit Card measures up to two other credit cards that offer money on your spending. Venmo Credit Card vs. PayPal Cashback Mastercard® The PayPal Cashback Mastercard® is a straightforward cash-back card that offers a flat-rate 2% cash back on all purchases. The cash back you earn goes directly into your PayPal account and the card has no annual fee. If you use PayPal more than Venmo, or vice versa, it's probably worth going with their respective credit cards. While the Venmo Credit Card's cash-back earning is based on spending categories, 3% cash back on your eligible top spend category and 2% on the next top category, it could be worth it over a flat 2% cash-back rate across the board. You can analyze your spending habits to see which one might yield more rewards. Venmo Credit Card vs. Chase Freedom Flex℠ The Chase Freedom Flex℠ is another cash-back card, offering up to 5% back on select purchases. Cardholders earn cash back for every purchase: 5% cash back on up to $1,500 on combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter they activate. Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase, 3% on dining including takeout and drugstores and 1% on all other purchases. There is no annual fee and new cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 on purchases in their first three months from account opening. The Chase Freedom Flex offers a more robust cash-back program at a higher rate, yet pay attention to the rotating bonus categories to first see if they make sense for your spending. Take a look at the Chase Freedom 5% cash-back calendar and it's past bonus categories — previous categories include Amazon, grocery stores, Walmart and more. The cash back you can earn, along with the welcome bonus, may make the Chase Freedom Flex a better choice than the Venmo Credit Card.

Chase Freedom Flex℠ Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%), 5% cash back on travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on drugstore purchases and on dining (including takeout and eligible delivery services), 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first three months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 15.24% to 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Who the Venmo Credit Card is best for

If you're a frequent user of Venmo, the Venmo Credit Card could be worth considering if you want to centralize your financial life in the app. On top of the credit card, Venmo also allows for you to have a debit card and receive your direct deposit to your Venmo account. You can manage your credit card and Venmo balance all in the app, while using your cash-back rewards to pay your friends, spend with authorized Venmo merchants or offset your credit card bill. The card may also be appealing for those who want their bonus reward categories to automatically adapt to their monthly spending habits .

Bottom line

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.