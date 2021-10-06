Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Wells Fargo Reflect Card vs. Chase Slate Edge: Which is the better 0% intro APR credit card?
Select compared the Wells Fargo Reflect and the Chase Slate Edge to determine the better 0% intro APR card.
Wells Fargo recently unveiled the Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card. It has an excellent introductory 0% APR offering with a maximum of up to 21 months of interest free financing for purchases and qualifying balance transfers, then 12.99% - 24.99% variable APR thereafter.
But how does it match up with another newly released 0% intro APR card, like the Chase Slate℠ Edge?
Select walks you through the benefits of both cards so you can choose the one that best aligns with your financial needs.
Wells Fargo Reflect Card vs Chase Slate Edge
|Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card
|Chase Slate℠ Edge
|Intro APR Offer
|Introductory 0% APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for the first 18 months from account opening; extension of up to 3 months (totaling up to 21 months) with on-time minimum payments during the intro and extension periods, 12.99% to 24.99% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers after. Balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee.
|0% for the first 12 months on purchases and balance transfers, 14.99% to 23.74% variable after
|Rewards
|None
|None
|Welcome bonus
|None
|Earn $100 on your credit card statement when you spend $500 in your first six months from account opening
|Other benefits
|Cell phone protection, access to Wells Fargo deals, access to Visa Signature concierge
|Lower your interest rate by 2% each year, automatic reviews for higher credit limit in first six months and purchase protection
Wells Fargo Reflect Card vs Chase Slate Edge
Chase Slate Edge℠
Rewards
None
Welcome bonus
Earn $100 on your credit card statement when you spend $500 in your first six months from account opening
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for the first 12 months on purchases and balance transfers
Regular APR
14.99% to 23.74% variable
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater in the first 60 days
Foreign transaction fee
3%
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card
Rewards
None
Welcome bonus
None
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
Introductory 0% APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for the first 18 months from account opening; extension of up to 3 months (totally 21 months) with on-time minimum payments during the intro and extension periods
Regular APR
12.99% to 24.99% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fee
Introductory fee of 3% ($5 minimum) for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5% ($5 minimum)
Foreign transaction fee
3%
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees. Terms apply.
Welcome bonus
The Wells Fargo Reflect Card does not have a welcome bonus. However, the Chase Slate Edge offers a simple bonus: Earn $100 statement credit when you spend $500 in your first six months from account opening.
Many 0% intro APR credit cards do not offer any sort of sign-up bonus. So while the Chase Slate's $100 bonus is modest compared to value-packed deals offered by cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred, it's still a solid incentive to get started using the card.
Winner: Chase Slate℠ Edge
Annual fee
Both of these cards have no annual fee, which is helpful to continue saving on your purchases.
Keep in mind that it isn't always a bad idea to pay an annual fee on a credit card, as these cards typically come with benefits to offset the cost of the fee. However, you won't have to worry about maximizing the value of either card since there's no cost to holding them.
Winner: Tie.
Be sure to check out our list of top no annual fee cash-back credit cards and top no annual fee travel rewards credit cards.
APR Offer
Both of these cards are designed for consumers looking for an easy way to finance their purchases, or make a balance transfer, without accruing interest fees. However, one offer is clearly better than the other.
The Chase Slate Edge offers 0% for the first 12 months on purchases and balance transfers, 14.99% to 23.74% variable after.
The Wells Fargo Reflect offers 0% APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for the first 18 months from account opening; with an extension of up to 3 months (totaling up to 21 months) with on-time minimum payments during the intro and extension periods, 12.99% - 24.99% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers after.
So if you are simply looking for the longest 0% intro APR period possible, the Wells Fargo Reflect Card is your best bet. You'll have nearly two years from account opening before you're charged interest on the card.
Winner: Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card
Additional perks
Each card comes with its own unique benefits. But neither of them come with rewards or cash back for spending on the card.
The Chase Slate Edge offers:
- The ability to lower your interest rate by 2% each year when you pay on time and spend at least $1,000 on your card by your next account anniversary.
- Purchase protection: Your purchases are covered up to 120 after purchases from theft or damage, up to $500 per claim.
- Extended warranty: All manufacturer warranties are extended up to one year on purchases made with your Chase Slate Edge.
- Rental car insurance
The Wells Fargo Reflect offers:
- Cell phone protection: Up to $600 of cell phone protection when you pay your monthly cell phone bill with the Reflect card, subject to a $25 deductible.
- Roadside dispatch: 24/7 on-demand referral dispatch network that provides emergency roadside assistance, towing, or locksmith service when you need them.
- My Wells Fargo Deals: Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from hundreds of different merchants to save money on your purchases.
Winner: This one is closer, but the Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card wins this one for its valuable cell phone protection. With iPhones costing over $1000, protecting this valuable investment with a complimentary policy makes this card even more worth it.
Bottom line
A 0% intro APR credit card is absolutely worth considering if you need a way to finance your purchases. Whether its purchasing a vacation, paying for your upcoming holiday shopping or transferring a balance from a different credit card with high interest rates, it's a great strategy to avoid accruing credit card interest charges. However, many personal finance experts recommend that should not overspend on a credit card and stick to a budget.
But between these two cards, the winner is clearly the Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card. With an industry leading intro APR offer, along with the cell phone protection, this card is an excellent option for anyone looking to extend their repayment period or consolidate debt.
Winner: Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card
Read more
Information about the Chase Slate Edge℠ has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuers prior to publication.
- Capital One Spark Cash Plus review: Earn 2% cash back with no preset spending limitBrett Holzhauer
- Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card review: Long list of benefits including lounge accessBrett Holzhauer
- Wells Fargo Reflect Card review: Longest 0% intro APR offer available with no annual feeBrett Holzhauer