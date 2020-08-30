You might get an interest check for your late tax return—here's who qualifies and what to do with the money

While the second round of stimulus checks are still in limbo, a small category of taxpayers can anticipate getting some additional cash sometime soon, this time from the IRS. According to a press release, nearly 14 million Americans will receive an interest payment check for their delayed tax refunds. A long-standing law requires the IRS to pay interest to those who received their tax refunds late — notably 45 days after the typical filing date of April 15. Just as taxpayers must pay interest on any outstanding obligations they owe to the IRS, the rule works both ways if the IRS is late on the money they owe back. With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic pushing back the filing deadline to July 15 this year, the IRS is paying interest calculated from the original April 15 filing deadline. The interest refund checks aren't necessarily a big windfall of money in your pocket, but you can still make the most of the extra cash.

Here's who qualifies

You will get an interest payment either directly deposited into your account or by paper check from the IRS for your late tax return if you: Filed a 2019 return by this year's postponed deadline and received a tax refund after April 15

Filed a 2019 return by this year's postponed deadline and expect a refund soon The IRS is only required to pay interest on late tax refunds to individual income tax filers, so businesses are not eligible. Those who receive the interest payment should keep in mind that they are considered taxable income. The money will be reported when you file your 2020 federal income tax return in spring of 2021.

What to do with the money

Ally Bank Online Savings Account Learn More On Ally Bank's secure site Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 0.80%

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

Excessive transactions fee $10 per transaction

Overdraft fees $25

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes, if have an Ally checking account See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong annual percentage yield on all balance tiers

No minimum balance

No monthly fees

Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

Option to add a checking account

ATM access if you have a checking account Cons $10 fee per transaction if you make more than 6 in a statement cycle

$25 overdraft fee Learn More View More

Varo Savings Account Learn More Information about the Varo Savings Account has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the bank prior to publication. Bank Account Services are provided by The Bancorp Bank, Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 1.21% (with option to earn up to 2.80% if meet requirements)

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees None up to $50; anything greater, Varo would decline the transaction

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes, if have a Varo checking account See our methodology, terms apply. Pros High APY and option to earn even higher

No minimum balance

No monthly fees

Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

No penalty for overdrafts up to $50 (anything greater, Varo declines the transaction)

Option to add a checking account

ATM access if you have a checking account

Offers 2 programs to help automate your savings Cons Overdrafts over $50 will cause transactions to be declined

Cash deposits are only available through third-party services, which may charge a fee Learn More View More

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.