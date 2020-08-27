Don't rely on a second stimulus check: How to manage your money during the coronavirus pandemic

Millions of Americans who expected to receive a second stimulus check amid the continued economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic may not see the $1,200 for some time, if ever. With negotiations ending in a standstill as Congress left for summer recess until early September, Americans likely won't receive any sort of stimulus money until October at the very earliest — and only if Congress and the White House can agree on a deal. The House and Senate have another big piece of legislation on their plate when they return: the September 30 deadline for deciding the federal budget for the next fiscal year. That doesn't leave a whole lot of time for coronavirus relief talks Whatever happens, it's not a great idea to count on receiving this windfall of cash. CNBC Select has rounded up some ways you can make the most of the cash you have now and even earn some more while we wait and hope for another round of stimulus checks.

Save any extra cash

Tweak your budget

Managing your cash shortfalls during this economic crisis doesn't have to be unbearable. In fact, there are a few mental tricks that can help you budget better during this time. Mariel Beasley of Duke University's Common Cents Lab, a behavior science lab focused on the financial well-being of low income people, offers strategies that financially strained families can use to organize their spending. Here are her top three budgeting tips: Use "mental accounting" by labeling and physically separating your money so you prioritize your spending and cut out expenses you don't need. Build a monthly budget based on your spending, or cash outflow, rather than based on your income, or cash inflow. Plan for the worst-case scenario ahead of time so that you aren't making dire financial decisions when you're at your breaking point. Learn more: Behavioral expert: 3 mental roadblocks that are stopping you from making hard financial decisions

Earn more from home

With unemployment claims still at a historic high, it might not seem like the best time to go job hunting. Yet, there are some ways you can earn some extra cash even amid the continuing pandemic. Many companies are hiring part-time employees right now, including grocery stores, food delivery apps and even some retailers. Some types of remote, full-time gigs are available for recruiters, sales account executives, customer service representatives and computer support specialists, online jobs marketplace ZipRecruiter recently told CNBC. You can also earn money from your couch by getting creative. If you have a laptop and access to Wi-Fi, download (for free) and use a browser extension like Qmee for all your searching needs. With each Qmee search result that you click on, you earn some money back into your pocket. And if you have some down time, get paid to take surveys online through Survey Junkie, Swagbucks and Vindale Research. You don't need to be an expert on the survey topics and there are tons to choose from, including answering questions about sports, new technology or providing your feedback on health and beauty trends, products and services. For those who have use quarantine as an excuse to clean out their closets these past few months, Facebook Marketplace. The online store allows you to sell pretty much anything, from pet supplies to clothing, and posts your priced products to your surrounding community. Think of it as a virtual yard sale.

Spend your money wisely

