More than 1 in 5 Americans saved at least $1,000 during the pandemic, survey finds

The coronavirus pandemic, which has upended millions of Americans' jobs and put the economy in a standstill, has also impacted some people's finances for the better.

According to a new survey from MassMutual, more than 1 in 5 Americans (22%) say they have saved at least $1,000 during the pandemic this summer. The online survey taken in July polled 1,500 Americans of all age groups, including Gen Z (18 to 22 years old), Millennials (23 to 38), Gen X (39 to 53) and Boomers (54+).

The findings tell a bigger story about how consumers' spending, budgeting and financial behaviors have changed since the onset of the pandemic — especially as consumers nationwide stay quarantined in their homes.

"This [22% figure] correlates with the finding that nearly half (47%) are spending less than they did during the same time last year," Adam Goetz, president of MassMutual's Advisors Association, tells CNBC Select.

He notes that while spending on things like DIY home projects and streaming services has increased, a subset of Americans have been able to save up cash that would have otherwise been spent on summer activities like weddings and vacations.

Of those who have managed to save money during the pandemic, the survey found that the biggest contributing factors were no longer traveling (55%) and not spending on nightlife (30%) or personal care (28%).

While consumers continue to navigate their finances during the ongoing pandemic, the survey highlights how the dire situation can help you develop new financial habits.