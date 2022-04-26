Interest rates could be increasing significantly — here's why you should apply for a personal loan now

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has indicated that he wants to move a bit quicker when it comes to increasing interest rates at The Federal Reserve's upcoming Committee meeting on May 3 – 4. While speaking as part of an International Monetary Fund panel, Powell reportedly said that a 50 basis point hike (a 0.5% increase) is on the table for this meeting, according to CNBC. The Federal Reserve's Committee meeting that took place back on March 16, 2022 resulted in a rise in target interest rate ranges to 0.25% – 0.5%. The move came out of concerns about the high inflation rate and is being made in an effort to see the inflation rate fall back to 2% over the long-run. When the Federal Reserve raises its interest rates, interest rates across the board are affected. Meaning, rates for mortgages, credit cards and personal loans will likely rise due to the Fed's actions. So if you've been thinking about taking on a personal loan for a home renovation, a much-needed car repair, or even to consolidate your debt, now might be the time to submit your application before interest rates increase. When you take out a personal loan (or any other form of credit), you must repay that loan amount in fixed, equal monthly payments over the span of an agreed-upon length of time (call the term of the loan). In addition to repaying the principal, you will also pay interest each month. Each lender offers their own APR range, but those ranges can still be influenced by interest rate hikes made by the Fed. The higher your interest rate, the more expensive it is for you to take on the loan. Of course, the goal is to borrow money as affordably as possible so you can save on those interest charges over time. Right now, LightStream Personal Loans offer the lowest advertised interest rate on a personal loan, but of course, the interest rate you receive will depend on a variety of factors, including your credit score.

LightStream Personal Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 3.49% to 19.99%* when you sign up for autopay

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, home improvement, auto financing, medical expenses, wedding and others

Loan amounts $5,000 to $100,000

Terms 24 to 144 months*

Credit needed Good

Origination fee None

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee None Terms apply.

Compare offers to find the best loan

When searching for a personal loan, it can be helpful to compare several offers to help narrow down the best interest rate and payment terms to suit your needs. With this nifty comparison tool, you'll just need to answer a handful of questions in order for Even Financial to determine the best available offers. The service is free, secure and does not affect your credit score.

Marcus by Goldman Sachs Personal Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 6.99% to 19.99% APR when you sign up for autopay

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, home improvement, wedding, moving and relocation or vacation

Loan amounts $3,500 to $40,000

Terms 36 to 72 months

Credit needed Good

Origination fee None

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee None Terms apply.

SoFi Personal Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 5.74% to 21.28% when you sign up for autopay

Loan purpose Debt consolidation/refinancing, home improvement, relocation assistance or medical expenses

Loan amounts $5,000 to $100,000

Terms 24 to 84 months

Credit needed Good to excellent

Origination fee None

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee None Terms apply.

Plus, one other advantage to using autopay is that you'll never have to worry about accidentally forgetting to make a payment one month. So not only can it help make your personal loan just a little bit more affordable, but it can also help you keep your credit score intact.

Bottom line

If you've been mulling over applying for a personal loan, now may be a good time to act, as interest rates could increase in May. If you're taking out a large loan, having a lower interest rate could save you thousands of dollars over the course of a loan. But if you aren't ready to take on a personal loan to cover a large expense, just work on improving your credit score and make sure you sign up for autopay when you do accept your loan. This way, you can save as much as possible on interest charges. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.