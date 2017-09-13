Futures point to a slightly weaker open on Wall Street, as markets overseas underperform

While investors have been breathing a cautious sigh of relief in recent days as Hurricane Irma wasn't as volatile and catastrophic as predicted, market watchers remain on edge as the next hurricane is expected to make landfall soon.

In commodities, oil prices were higher on Wednesday following the latest report by the IEA, with U.S. crude trading around $48.66 per barrel, while Brent was at $54.65.

When it comes to data, mortgage applications jumped nearly 10 percent last week amid the lowest rates in almost a year. The Producer Price Index rose 0.2 percent in August, less than expected. ET. The Treasury budget release will then follow, due out at 2 p.m. ET.