US stocks rewriting record books once again

Top House leaders, including House Speaker Paul Ryan and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, plan to huddle today to begin discussing legislation that would provide protections to nearly 700,000 "dreamers" at risk of losing their legal status in six months if Congress fails to act. (Washington Post)

Sen. Bernie Sanders will introduce legislation today that would expand Medicare into a universal health insurance program with the backing of at least 15 Democratic senators. "This is where the country has got to go," Sanders said in an interview. (Washington Post)

The Supreme Court again ordered a reinstatement of the Trump's restrictions on refugee entry into the U.S. The high court issued the emergency order after a federal appeals court ruled that roughly 24,000 vetted refugees should be able to enter the U.S. while litigation over the travel ban continues. (WSJ)

Congress passed a resolution calling on President Trump to condemn hate groups after Trump was criticized for his response to the violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, a month ago. (Reuters)

North Korea showed trademark defiance today over new U.N. sanctions imposed after its sixth and largest nuclear test, vowing to redouble efforts to fight off what it said was the threat of a U.S. invasion. On Monday, the 15-member U.N. Security Council unanimously agreed on sanctions. (Reuters)

At the 2017 Delivering Alpha conference, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took a shot at bitcoin, saying the cryptocurrency "is a fraud." He also spoke on the U.S. economy and took another shot at Washington. (CNBC)



After meeting for roughly two and a half hours, the National Transportation Safety Board says the "operational limitations" of Tesla's Autopilot system played a "major role" in a fatal 2016 crash. It had previously determined the crash was not the result of a defect in the system. (CNBC)



Apple revealed some of the most highly anticipated iPhones yet, including the high-end iPhone X, at its big event Tuesday. The high-end model features a completely new look, with a screen that stretches from edge to edge, and gets rid of the home button. Here are the details. (CNBC)



