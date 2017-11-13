U.S. stock futures were lower this morning. The ongoing market rally seems to be taking a pause, with the Dow and S&P 500 down for the past two sessions and both coming off their first weekly losses in nine weeks. The Dow last fell for three straight days in late September. (CNBC)

Dow stock General Electric (GE) was rising about 2 percent in the premarket after the company cuts its dividend in half to free up capital to fund a turnaround. Among other expected changes is a focus on three business lines: aviation, power, and health care, according to the Wall Street Journal.



* One major bull case for owning GE just flew out the window (CNBC)

Mattel (MAT) shares were soaring about 25 percent in premarket trading after reports that the company received a takeover offer from rival toymaker Hasbro (HAS), whose stock was up about 3 percent in the premarket. (WSJ)

Bitcoin was up about 12 percent this morning after a wild weekend saw the cryptocurrency briefly plunge 15 percent on Saturday before intermittently shooting back up to near $6,400, according to CoinDesk. Bitcoin was trading around $6,550 early Monday. (CNBC)



* Bitcoin cash briefly replaced ether as the second-largest cryptocurrency (CNBC)

Retail earnings will be in focus this week, with Wal-Mart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD) among those scheduled to report, but the food sector is in the spotlight this morning with Tyson Foods (TSN) scheduled to release quarterly numbers before the opening bell. (CNBC)

Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 10 percent this year, in the first meaningful jump for the industry since 2013, according to a closely watched report. (Reuters)