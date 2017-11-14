Cramer Remix: My leftover question for GE is 'Did you mislead us or yourselves?' 37 Mins Ago | 01:05

CNBC's Jim Cramer was looking for some reassurance when he and his "Squawk on the Street" colleagues Carl Quintanilla and David Faber interviewed the CEO of General Electric on Tuesday.

"While I'm very interested in his plans for the future, I did want some sort of 'truth and reconciliation' before I'd be willing to recommend the stock, even down here," the "Mad Money" host said, borrowing a phrase from the legendary human rights activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu. "FYI, GE's now 12 points below where it was when the former CEO, Jeff Immelt, came on the show and assured us everything's fine."

Due to GE's cash problems and poor performance, its new CEO, John Flannery, announced a widespread restructuring plan on Monday to slash the dividend in half and shed under-performing divisions.

But when Cramer asked Flannery about his company's past transgressions on Tuesday, the new CEO didn't seem interested in reconciling with the mistakes GE made in the past.

"What matters to him is the future, not the past. Normally, I'm all for that kind of attitude, but as someone who believed that GE was doing much better than it was, I need to know two things: was the old management misleading us or were they misleading themselves?" Cramer said.