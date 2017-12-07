Futures higher as Wall Street awaits tax details — bitcoin skyrockets

The White House said Trump would sign a stop-gap spending measure funding the government through December 22 that is being considered by the House. Trump and Congress have until the end of Friday to reach a deal before parts of the government could shut down. (Reuters)



* Trump: Government shutdown 'could happen' Saturday (CNBC)

Senate Republicans have agreed to talks with the House on sweeping tax legislation amid early signs that lawmakers could bridge their differences and agree on a final bill ahead of a self-imposed December 22 deadline. (Reuters)



* GOP tax plans would reward rich families (AP)

Democratic Sen. Al Franken will make an announcement today after more than 25 Democratic senators and the party's chief urged him to resign amid sexual misconduct allegations. The Minnesota Democrat has vehemently denied the latest accusation against him. (CNBC)

Donald Trump Jr. reportedly refused to discuss with congressional investigators a conversation with his father earlier this year about how to handle the fallout from revelations that he met with a Russian attorney during the election campaign. (WSJ)

President Trump has announced that the U.S. recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital and that the American embassy will be moved there. The announcement by the president has resulted in a huge backlash from across the Muslim world. (CNBC)

Large military drills being carried out by the U.S. and South Korea and U.S. threats of a preemptive war against Pyongyang have made the outbreak of war on the Korean Peninsula "an established fact," North Korea's foreign ministry said. (Reuters)



* US ambassador to the UN Haley: American participation in 2018 Olympics an 'open question' (USA Today)

A wind-whipped wildfire raged this morning into a wealthy Southern California neighborhood. The fires destroyed at least six homes, threatening hundreds more and scorching a building at a winery owned by billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch. (Reuters)

Disney (DIS) CEO Bob Iger will likely remain at the company beyond 2019 to oversee any potential merging of Disney and 21st Century Fox (FOXA) assets. Comcast (CMCSA) continues to pursue a deal with Fox, although Fox sees Disney's bid as superior, sources tell CNBC.

Months after Ford canceled plans to build a plant in Mexico and not move some vehicle production south of the border, the automaker said it planned to shift future production of an electric vehicle from Michigan to Mexico. (CNBC)

A Florida man was reportedly responsible for the large data breach at Uber last year and was paid by the ride-hailing company to destroy the data through a so-called "bug bounty" program normally used to identify small code vulnerabilities. (Reuters)

The NFL has agreed to give its commissioner, Roger Goodell, a contract extension despite Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly working to derail the process. A memo sent to owners said Goodell has signed the deal. (CNBC)