    Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots both top $400 million for the first time

    • The Powerball jackpot is currently $440 million; the Mega Millions is at $418 million.
    • This is the first time U.S. lottery players have a choice of jackpots topping $400 million.
    • New tax rules for 2018 will apply to the winning tickets.
    The winning Powerball number is shown after being drawn at the Florida Lottery studio in Tallahassee, Florida January 13, 2016. The winning numbers are 8-27-34-4-19 and the Powerball number is 10. A winning ticket for the biggest-ever $1.59 billion Powerba
    Philip Sears | Reuters

    Would-be millionaires now have two chances at lottery jackpots of more than $400 million.

    The Powerball jackpot is currently $440 million, and the Mega Millions stands at $418 million. Both games had their most recent jackpot wins in late October.

    The next Powerball drawing is slated for Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. ET, and the next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET on Friday.

    This is the first time U.S. lottery players have had two opportunities to try for jackpots exceeding $400 million, and the second time both have simultaneously topped $300 million.

    "The rule of thumb is that you walk away with about a third." -Susan Bradley, Sudden Money Institute

    The jackpots are also hovering near record-setting amounts: At $418 million, the Mega Millions would be the game's fourth largest, while the $440 million Powerball would be that game's ninth largest. For either to land in the top 10, they would have to surpass the $448.4 million Powerball shared by two winners in August 2013.

    The first time both games simultaneously had jackpots topping $300 million was in early August. The Mega Millions was the first to pay out, with Patricia Busking of Illinois taking home $393 million in mid-August.

    The Powerball climbed to $758.7 million before Mavis Wanczyk of Massachusetts won in late August. That jackpot was the second largest in the game's history and the second biggest in U.S. lottery history. It was also the largest prize ever awarded to a single ticket.

    Even if you win, you won't walk away with the full amount. Lottery site USAMega.com estimates the federal tax withholding on the $216 million Mega Millions lump sum would be $65.25 million, and state taxes could knock out up to another $23 million (with New York the worst offender). For the Powerball, those tax tallies for the $278.3 million cash prize would be roughly $69.6 million and up to $24.5 million, respectively.

    How investors would handle a multi-million-dollar lottery win

    Take the lump sum 74.8% Take the annuity 25.2%
    Claim the ticket immediately 43.4% Wait to come forward 56.6%
    Consult a lawyer/accountant/financial advisor before claiming 80.1% Claim the ticket with no outside help 19.9%
    Remain anonymous 90.7% Step into the spotlight 9.3%
    Quit my job immediately 48.1% Keep working 51.9%
    Hire a financial advisor 63.6% Manage it myself 36.2%
    SOURCE: TD Ameritrade

    That's just what's withheld before you're awarded that giant check. You'll owe the rest of the bill come tax time. (See infographic below.)

    Winners face a different tax scenario than last year. Under the new tax law's brackets, a winner with that kind of nine-figure income in 2018 would end up in the top bracket at a rate of 37 percent. (In 2017, the top rate was a slightly steeper 39.6 percent.)

    But state and local income taxes paid are now capped at $10,000 as an itemized deduction. The loss of that deduction whittles a few million more off your take-home. (The luckiest winners will still be in those states that participate in that multistate lottery but do not have an income tax, or specifically do not tax lottery prizes.)

    The death tax is so un-American, it turns my stomach: 'Shark Tank's' Kevin O'Leary

    Of course, there are myriad other elements of an individual's situation that can sway the final tax bill.

    "The rule of thumb is that you walk away with about a third of [the jackpot]," Susan Bradley, a certified financial planner and founder of the Sudden Money Institute in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, told CNBC in late 2017.

    Winners may also benefit from the tax law's changes to estate taxes. The legislation doubles the estate tax exemption from $5.49 million per individual to almost $11 million.

