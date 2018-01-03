Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots both top $400 million for the first time

Would-be millionaires now have two chances at lottery jackpots of more than $400 million.

The Powerball jackpot is currently $440 million, and the Mega Millions stands at $418 million. Both games had their most recent jackpot wins in late October.

The next Powerball drawing is slated for Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. ET, and the next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET on Friday.

This is the first time U.S. lottery players have had two opportunities to try for jackpots exceeding $400 million, and the second time both have simultaneously topped $300 million.