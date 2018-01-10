That GOP tax cut may evaporate if you're not careful

A fatter paycheck in 2018, thanks to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, may leave you with a higher tax bill in 2019.

The tax overhaul went into effect at the beginning of the year, touting a reduction in federal income rates across the board.

The change brings good news for workers.

"You will start seeing more money in your paycheck — a 1 percent to 3 percent reduction in tax rates overall under the new law," said Lisa Greene-Lewis, a certified public accountant at TurboTax.

Now for the bad news: The IRS hasn't yet released its new withholding tables — which, along with your Form W-4, are instrumental in determining how much in federal income taxes are taken from your paycheck.

If too few taxes are withheld from your pay in 2018, you could owe the IRS in 2019.