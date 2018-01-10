US futures tank after more records on Wall Street

U.S. stock futures were sharply lower this morning after equities closed in record territory on optimism ahead of earnings season. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all saw record highs on Tuesday. The Dow saw its fifth all-time high and fourth record close of 2018. (CNBC)

In a new development over who might eventually take over for Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.a), the Omaha-based conglomerate this morning announced the appointment of two new vice chairs. Gregory Abel, 55, will be vice chair of non-insurance businesses. Ajit Jain, 66, will be vice chair of insurance operations. (CNBC)

Ethereum, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency by market value behind bitcoin, hit another all-time high this morning. Ethereum has gained around 60 percent in the last week and more than 13,000 percent in the last year. (CNBC)



* Hedge-fund managers reap 3,175 percent profit off bitcoin in 2017 (CNBC)

On the economic data front, mortgage applications rose 8.3 percent during the first week of the year, Mortgage Bankers Association reported. Data on U.S. import and export prices are out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Wholesale trade figures are issued at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

Homebuilder Lennar (LEN) and retailer Supervalu (SVU) report earnings before the bell this morning. After the bell, KB Home (KBH) is out with its latest quarterly results. Earnings season really kicks into high-gear on Friday with J.P. Morgan (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC). (CNBC)