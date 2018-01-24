S&P 500, Nasdaq set for more records at the open as earnings season continues

DAVOS ECONOMIC FORUM
Anti-capitalist protestors marched through Swiss cities last night, in protest against President Trump's scheduled visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF). Demonstrators were seen holding signs such as "No Trump, no coal, no gas, no fossil fuels." (CNBC)
Speaking at WEF, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a weaker dollar is good for the U.S. The U.S. dollar dipped slightly after his comments and hit a session low. The British pound hit a post-Brexit vote high. (CNBC)
Canada announced it will join 10 other countries in signing a revised Trans-Pacific Partnership in March. Canadian PM Trudeau emphasized the importance of NAFTA and Canada's openness to including more nations in future trade deals. (CNBC)
IN THE NEWS TODAY
Special counsel Robert Mueller reportedly wants to question President Trump in the coming weeks. He wants to ask the president about his decision to oust National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and FBI Director James Comey. (Washington Post)
* Jeff Sessions questioned in special counsel's Russia probe (CNBC)
* In looking for loyalty, Trump asked FBI official how he voted (NY Times)
Trump will pick tax lawyer Charles "Chuck" Rettig to head the IRS, according to Politico. No connection between Trump and Rettig was apparent. He did, however, defend Trump's decision to shield his tax returns from public scrutiny while audited.
* Jerome Powell gets final approval from Senate to take over as Fed chairman (CNBC)
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he withdrew his offer to provide funding for Trump's border wall with Mexico. In a late-night tweet, Trump claimed there could be no fix to DACA without funding for his wall. (Reuters & CNBC)
* Why road ahead on "Dreamer" deal is rocky (USA Today)
South Korea has asked the U.S. to hold talks as early as next week on tariffs Washington imposed on imports of washing machines and solar panels. South Korea and China condemned the move, with Seoul calling it "excessive." (Reuters)
* Trump's anti-China sentiment 'detrimental' to world: Baidu president (CNBC)
Toys R Us is planning to close roughly 180 stores across the country, or about one-fifth of its U.S. store fleet. The closures are scheduled to begin in early February and run through mid-April as it restructures and hopes to emerge from bankruptcy. (CNBC)
Badoo, the majority owner of the dating app Bumble, is seeking a sale that could value the company at $1.5 billion. Badoo's eponymous dating app has been one of the most downloaded dating apps in the world. (CNBC)
After recently disclosed vulnerabilities, Apple (AAPL) took a step toward protecting Mac users by releasing Meltdown patches for its three most recent versions of the operating system. The company said earlier it was working to mitigate vulnerabilities. (CNBC)
STOCKS TO WATCH
Wells Fargo (WFC) increased its share buyback program by 350 million shares.
Texas Instruments (TXN) matched Street forecasts with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.09 per share, with revenues in line as well. Revenue growth was the slowest in four quarters, amid expectations that increasing demand for automotive-related chips would drive growth.
Sirius XM (SIRI) added $2 billion to its stock buyback program, bringing the satellite radio operator's buyback program to a total of $12 billion since it began in 2013.
Valero Energy (VLO) increased its quarterly dividend to 80 cents per share from 70 cents, and also approved a stock buyback program worth up to $2.5 billion.
Capital One (COF) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.59 per share, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88, while the credit card issuer's revenue was slightly below forecasts. Results were impacted by credit losses, and the company reported an overall loss on a $1.77 billion charge related to the recent tax law change.
WATERCOOLER
Hands-free Netflix (NFLX) usage just got a lot easier. Google (GOOGL) announced that it's expanding the Voice Match feature on Google Assistant to support separate Netflix profiles. It will also know where you left off on a show. (The Verge)