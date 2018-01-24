S&P 500, Nasdaq set for more records at the open as earnings season continues

U.S. stock futures were modestly higher this morning, making it likely that the S&P 500 and Nasdaq will set intraday record highs at the open. The Dow is just 35 points from another all-time intraday high, despite a slight drop in Tuesday trading. (CNBC)

United Continental (UAL) shares fell 6 percent premarket after the company said it planned to increase capacity in a move that could impact its profit margins. The airline, however, posted fourth-quarter earnings that outpaced analyst estimates. (CNBC)

It's a busy morning for corporate earnings, highlighted by Dow components United Technologies (UTX) and General Electric (GE) as well as NBCUniversal parent Comcast (CMCSA). Automaker Ford Motor (F) leads this afternoon's list of after-the-bell earnings. (CNBC)

Disney (DIS) announced it will pay over 125,000 employees a one-time cash bonus of $1,000 because of the passage of a tax bill. The company will also make a $50 million investment into a new employee education program. (CNBC)

Weekly reports out today include the Mortgage Bankers Association's report on mortgage applications at 7 a.m. ET. The National Association of Realtors will be out with its December look at existing home sales at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)