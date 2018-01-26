Stocks are set to open higher, aiming for a fourth positive week on Wall Street

Stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq on track for a fourth straight positive week. Neither the Dow nor the S&P 500 has had back-to-back losses this year, marking the longest such stretch in history at the beginning of a year. (CNBC)



* Cramer says owning too many stocks and too little cash can set you up for failure (CNBC)

A handful of earnings reports conclude a busy week of quarterly numbers, with AbbVie (ABBV), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Honeywell (HON), Lear Corp. (LEA) and Rockwell Collins (COL) among the companies on today's calendar. There are no reports after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

The week ends with two key economic reports, both at 8:30 a.m. ET, with the release of 2017's first look at fourth-quarter GDP and December durable goods orders, which is expected to post an increase. (CNBC)



* When Friday's GDP is reported, economy's run could be strongest in 13 years (CNBC)