What correction? Stocks set to open higher after 5 straight days of gains

Florida Gov. Rick Scott, a GOP leader who has earned glowing reviews from the NRA, expressed openness to imposing additional restrictions on guns in his state after the school shooting in Parkland that killed 17 people and wounded at least 14 others. (Politico)



The Senate blocked multiple immigration proposals, including one backed by President Donald Trump, leaving a debate on how best to protect young immigrants from deportation no closer to a resolution. It is unclear how the Senate will proceed but the House could pass its own bill. (CNBC)



Donald Trump engaged in elaborate efforts to cover his tracks while engaging in multiple extramarital affairs, according to Ronan Farrow's latest report in The New Yorker. The White House called the report "fake news." Here's Variety's analysis.

Ex-White House advisor Steve Bannon met with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators for two days for a total of about 20 hours this week, Reuters reported, citing sources. He apparently answered a range of questions, including about Trump and former FBI Director James Comey.

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, in an interview with CNBC, said President Trump should not be impeached. But the retiring junior senator from Arizona said Trump's behavior is bad for national security.



A committee responsible for organizing Trump's inaugural events paid a friend of first lady Melania Trump, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, $26 million, a tax filing showed. Trump's committee reported having raised $106 million, or twice what the committee for Obama's 2009 inauguration raised. (CNBC)

Pharmaceutical giant Roche Group is buying Flatiron Health, an Alphabet-backed cancer-focused start-up founded by former Google employees Nat Turner and Zach Weinberg. The company will pay $1.9 billion, adding to its existing stake, for a total value of $2.1 billion. (CNBC)



U.S. regulators killed the sale of the Chicago Stock Exchange (CHX) to a group led by China-based investors. The SEC said a lack of information on the would-be buyers threatened the ability to properly monitor the exchange after the deal. (Reuters)

Facebook's (FB) Instagram took down a post related to bribery allegations made by a Russian opposition leader against the country's deputy prime minister. A video alleged Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Prikhodko took a bribe from oligarch Oleg Deripaska. (CNBC)

Sweden's Frida Hansdotter held off the clear favorite, American standout Mikaela Shiffrin, to win gold in the women's slalom. Shiffrin, who won the Olympic slalom title four years ago in Sochi when she was only 18, wound up fourth. Here's the medal count. (NBC Olympics)