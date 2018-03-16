Trump turmoil: Stocks are on track for the second negative week in the past three

The White House denied that President Donald Trump has decided to remove National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster from the administration. The Washington Post reported, citing five sources, that the president had planned to remove McMaster. (CNBC)

The Trump administration has accused Russia of engineering a series of cyberattacks that targeted U.S. and European nuclear power plants and water and electric systems. The administration said the strikes accelerated in late 2015. (NY Times)



Special counsel Robert Mueller subpoenaed the Trump Organization "in recent weeks" for documents, some of which relate to Russia, The New York Times first reported. It is unclear exactly what information the special counsel requested.

Donald Trump Jr., President Trump's eldest son, and his wife Vanessa Trump are getting a divorce. The divorce is uncontested, according to a court document, which means there likely won't be a fight over custody or assets. (USA Today)

At least six people are dead after a newly-installed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami collapsed Thursday afternoon. The 950-ton bridge fell at the university's main Miami-area campus after being installed on Saturday. (CNBC)



Wynn Resorts (WYNN) former chief Steve Wynn may elect to sell all or a portion of his stake in the company, according to a regulatory filing. Under an agreement with Wynn Resorts, the former CEO could not sell more than one-third of the shares he held in the company. (Reuters)

Music-streaming company Spotify will start trading on April 3 and the company will provide full-year financial guidance on March 26. The company is expected to forgo IPO traditions like underwriters and a lock-up period when it lists on the exchange. (CNBC)



Pop icon Rihanna wiped out about $600 million of Snap's (SNAP) market value with one social media post. The artist instructed her 60.9 million Instagram followers to delete the app after an ad appeared to make light of domestic violence. (CNBC)

Billionaire Li Ka-shing, 89, announced his retirement today from Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison and property giant CK Asset, the business empire that he built over nearly seven decades. He will be succeeded by his eldest son. (CNBC)



