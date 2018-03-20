Wall Street is set to open modestly higher as stocks seek to put brakes on slide

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman joins President Donald Trump at the White House today to discuss infrastructure projects, Russia's role in Syria, the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen and the Iranian nuclear deal. (CNBC)

Congress, facing a Friday midnight deadline, toiled late last night to finish writing a $1.2 trillion bill to fund the federal government through Sept. 30. A range of issues slowed the bill, including gun control-related measures and President Trump's border wall. (Reuters)

Illinois holds its primary elections today, which will help determine whether Republicans or Democrats will control the House in November. Neither of the Democratic senators from Illinois face re-election this year. (CNBC)

Republicans could roll out a "phase two" of tax cuts as early as April, according to Rep. Mark Meadows, as the GOP look for another selling point ahead of November's midterm elections. The party could push to make individual tax cuts permanent. (CNBC)

One employee was injured when a package containing nails and shrapnel bound for Austin, exploded at a Texas FedEx facility. It's unclear if the explosion was related to a string of bombings in the Texas capital over the past two weeks that have killed two people and wounded four. (Reuters)

The Weinstein Company, whose former Chairman Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment and assault late last year, is officially filing for bankruptcy and terminating all non-disclosure agreements, paving the way for a bankruptcy auction. (USA Today)

Uber is temporarily halting self-driving car tests in all locations after a woman was hit and killed early Monday morning, in what is likely the first pedestrian fatality caused by an autonomous vehicle. Programs in San Francisco, Pittsburgh, Phoenix and Toronto will be paused. (CNBC)

Whole Foods hosts a summit today for up to 200 of its suppliers, amid anxiety about how its ongoing business revamp will play out under new owner Amazon (AMZN). CNBC first reported on the summit last week. (Reuters)

Fifty-five percent of American households subscribe to at least one video streaming service, spending $2.1 billion a month, a new Deloitte survey finds. The consulting firm said the average streaming customer has already subscribed to three services. (CNBC)