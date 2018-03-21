Cramer Remix: The ideal stock to own in this moment of volatility 11 Mins Ago | 01:02

In Wednesday's edition of "Am I Diversified," CNBC's Jim Cramer spotted a great stock for investors to own through the market's daily ups and downs.

"Goldman Sachs is the ideal stock to own in this moment of volatility and it's very inexpensive," the "Mad Money" host told homegamers.

Cramer also approved of the rest of the portfolio: Honeywell, which he called a "terrific," diversified industrial; Apple, one of his all-time favorites; Netflix; and Raytheon, which he said was a great play on President Donald Trump's Middle East arms-dealership.

"We have defense, we have tech, we have entertainment, we have finance and we have industrial," Cramer said. "That is perfect."