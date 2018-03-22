"What's worrisome about the first days of President Trump's second year is that the political stress emanating from Washington is escalating while the world's ability to absorb new shocks is diminishing," Fred Kempe, president and CEO of the Atlantic Council, said in a note this week.

Trump's White House has strongly signaled its willingness to depart from traditional U.S. foreign policy.

"So, hold on to your seats for a year ahead that is fraught with risk, one in which the U.S. and the world will face a stress test amid potential political and economic shocks," Kempe said.

Those possible shocks, according to Kempe, include: