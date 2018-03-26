Dow is set to rise triple-digits at the open after slipping into correction territory

Futures were sharply higher this morning, with the Dow Jones industrial average set to open up about 300 points on Wall Street, as China-U.S. trade tensions ease. The possible gains will do only a little to negate last week's steep losses, however. (CNBC)



Following last week's slide, the Dow is in correction territory, sitting more than 3,000 points below its Jan. 26 record high, and the S&P 500 is just shy of correction sitting about 9.9 percent below its Jan. 26 all-time high. (CNBC)



* Banks are breaking down even as rates are rising. Here's why (CNBC)

* Cramer Remix: Why you should buy high-growth stocks during the sell-off (CNBC)

* The can't-miss Big Tech trade is suddenly vulnerable and with it the whole bull market (CNBC)

Facebook (FB) was essentially flat this morning, after the stock sank nearly 14 percent last week, which translates into $73 billion in market value lost. Now, according to a report, the social network has been scraping years worth of Android call and text data. (Ars Technica)



* How to download a copy of everything Facebook knows about you (CNBC)



Facebook is seeing a drop in public opinion over recent revelations over its handling of personal data. CEO Mark Zuckerberg also issued another apology over the weekend, in the form of full-page ads published in U.S. and British newspapers. (CNBC & Reuters)

Boeing (BA), a Dow component, saw its stock rise about 2 percent in premarket trading this morning after the company said it delivered its first 787-10 Dreamliner jet to Singapore Airlines over the weekend. (CNBC) (CNBC & USA Today)

There are no economic reports on today's calendar, but two Fed speeches will garner some attention with Fed Governor Randal Quarles and New York Fed President William Dudley both scheduled for public appearances. (CNBC)



* San Francisco Fed President John Williams set to get a promotion to New York Fed (WSJ)

Payroll processing company Paychex (PAYX) is among the few companies set to report quarterly earnings this morning, while Linux software distributor Red Hat (RHT) will be out with its earnings report after today's closing bell. (CNBC)