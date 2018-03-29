Cramer Remix: This discourages investors more than anything in this market 23 Mins Ago | 01:00

CNBC's Jim Cramer knows that "hot money" is the bane of most long-term investors' existence.

On Thursday, the "Mad Money" host noticed one stock where the "hot money," or overly bullish money from investors who couldn't wait to get in, was especially brutal: Micron.

Shares of Micron soared ahead of the company's earnings report as analysts cheered on the gains, but when the chipmaker reported a strong quarter, the stock started to drop.

"Right now, though, the short-term shareholders [in Micron] are your real enemy," Cramer said. "They are like unruly tenants who scuff up the walls and take down the fixtures on their way out of Micron."

Cramer's advice? Wait for the madness in Micron to abate before buying in.

"Honestly, nothing is more discouraging for investors than having to deal with hot money and right now hot money is all over the place," the "Mad Money" host said. "Sometimes you just need to let things cool off before you pull the darn trigger."