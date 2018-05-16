Stocks are set to fall at the open after Dow ends 8-day win streak

A North Korea official said today that his country will reconsider a historic meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un if the United States insists on Pyongyang relinquishing its nuclear weapons. (CNBC)



* North Korea cancels meeting with South Korea over military drills (CNBC)

Iran said today that new sanctions imposed on it by the U.S. Treasury were an attempt to derail efforts to save the 2015 nuclear deal by its remaining signatories, following Trump's withdrawal from the accord last week. (Reuters)



* Iran deal pullout sends bad message to North Korea: Ex-UN chief (CNBC)

Novartis (NVS) announced its top lawyer Felix Ehrat will depart the Swiss drug maker, in the wake of his involvement in the $1.2 million contract the firm struck with Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen. Novartis ended the contract this year. (Reuters)

Two of Trump's favored candidates, Lou Barletta in Pennsylvania and Deb Fischer in Nebraska, won their U.S. Senate primaries. Barletta, a Trump supporter since before the 2016 presidential nomination, received early support from the president in the race. (AP)



* Women win big in House primary races in Pennsylvania (NY Times)

* Senate panel poised to endorse Gina Haspel as next CIA director (USA Today)

Trump's plan to rewrite NAFTA has begun to look unattainable after a Mexican official said he expected negotiations to go beyond May 17, the informal deadline set by House Speaker Paul Ryan for the Trump administration. (WSJ)

CNBC has learned a Russian weapon the United States is currently unable to defend against will be ready for war by 2020. Russia successfully tested the weapon, which could carry a nuclear warhead, twice in 2016, sources said.

The New York Times has learned the identity of the prime suspect in a breach of classified CIA documents last year. Joshua Schulte, a former CIA software engineer, was stopped last year from flying to Mexico on a vacation by the FBI.

Walt Disney (DIS) executives are considering bringing animation guru John Lasseter back to the company in a new role, The Wall Street Journal reported. Lasseter took a six-month leave of absence after he made several employees "feel disrespected or uncomfortable."

Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee, co-creator of Spider-Man, the Hulk, and X-Men, has filed a $1 billion lawsuit, alleging his name and likeness were taken fraudulently so a company called "POW! Entertainment" could be sold to another firm in China. (CNBC)

Microsoft (MSFT) founder and billionaire Bill Gates' non-profit gave about $44 million to outside groups over the past two years to help shape new state education plans required under the 2015 law, according to the Associated Press, which conducted an analysis.