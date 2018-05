So in 2016, Krawcheck co-founded Ellevest, an investment group focused on serving female investors. This year, the company made CNBC's 2018 Disruptor 50 list of start-ups that are changing traditional ways of doing business.



"All of those articles ... that are about mistakes investors make — over-trading, falling in love with the winners, panicking in downturns, paying too much in fees because of over-trading — really all need to be renamed mistakes that gentlemen investors make," said Krawcheck, who is CEO.

"The real mistake [women make] is that they tend to under-invest, which is what we're trying to help them with," she said.

While the Wall Street veteran said men are welcome at Ellevest — the co-founder and VP of operations are both men — she's "pretty happy serving half the population that's been underserved in the investing arena."